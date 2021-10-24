Health Canada Has Recalled 44 Different Hand Sanitizers Since March 2021
Make sure to check yours — two new ones were recently added to the recall list.
Since the start of the pandemic, hand sanitizer has become an integral part of our daily lives. But it seems some could present possible health risks, and that's why Health Canada has compiled a list of 44 hydroalcoholic gels that are subject to recall since March 2021.
On October 22, the government released a news release informing the public that two new products were added to the list of hand sanitizers that may be hazardous to health.
Four lots of Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.'s 80% ethanol sanitizer spray expiring in April 2023 are affected because they're "not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol."
"Hand sanitizers that contain unacceptable grades of ethanol, undeclared impurities at elevated levels, or unauthorized denaturants have not been reviewed for safety or efficacy," the government website claims.
Five lots of Rock Spirits' 80% alcohol topical solution with April, May and June 2022 expiry dates are also being recalled because they contain an "undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels."
On its website, Health Canada states that "hand sanitizer containing elevated levels of the impurity acetaldehyde may increase the risk of cancer."
Note that among the lots recalled since March 2021, some could cause skin and respiratory irritation, drowsiness, headaches and in the worst cases, death.
If you'd like to see the whole list of the 44 disinfectants recalled by the government since March, the causes of the recall and the possible consequences to your health, you can do so on Health Canada's website.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- 2 Quebec Hand Sanitizers Were Recalled For Possible Health Risks ... ›
- There's Currently A Recall On Some Advil Cold & Sinus Medication ... ›
- These Chicken Cubes Recalled In Quebec Could Make You Sick ... ›