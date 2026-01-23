A 50,000-square-foot Canac is opening in Laval next month — and Montreal could be next
It's their first Montreal-area store.
After more than a year of anticipation, Laval is finally getting its first Canac — and it's going to be huge.
After announcing the project last year, the popular Quebec hardware chain will finally open its doors at the corner of Boulevard du Curé-Labelle and Boulevard Saint-Elzéar Ouest on Friday, February 6, as reported by Narcity Quebec.
It's a big deal for the company, with the new Laval location marking Canac's largest single investment ever. Construction costs alone surpassed $35 million.
Despite having 35 stores across Quebec, Canac has never had a location in Laval or on the island of Montreal. Until now, Laval residents looking for deals on home renovation supplies had to drive up to Prévost in the Laurentians, while Montrealers made the trek to Saint-Hubert or La Prairie on the South Shore.
The new Laval store is strategically positioned near Highways 15 and 440, making it accessible for shoppers from both Laval and Montreal.
And the location is massive. The 450,000-square-foot site includes a 50,000-square-foot main building, with 30,000 square feet dedicated to retail space.
Inside, shoppers will find everything from hardware and plumbing to electrical supplies, tools, paint, flooring, finishing products, building materials, and seasonal items.
The complex also features a 12,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor garden centre, a covered warehouse spanning 41,500 square feet, an outdoor lumber yard, and 250 parking spaces — including several electric vehicle charging stations.
But this isn't the end of Canac's Greater Montreal expansion. According to multiple reports, after opening locations in Laval and Magog in 2026, the company plans to open its 38th store in Anjou in 2027, with construction set to begin this spring.
This article is adapted from "La date d'ouverture du Canac de 35M$ à Laval est dévoilée et c'est dans quelques jours,"which was published on Narcity.