One of Montreal's most popular nightclubs is closing after over 20 years
The end of an era for Saint-Laurent partygoers.
Going clubbing on Saint-Laurent Boulevard is a rite of passage for many Montrealers. While new spots come and go, a handful of venues manage to stick around long enough to become part of the city's nightlife fabric.
For more than two decades, one of those fixtures has been holding court at the corner of Prince Arthur. But now, after 23 years, Le Rouge Bar is officially preparing to close its doors.
The closure was confirmed to MTL Blog on Tuesday by Mass Min, a club promoter and operational partner at Rouge.
"After 23 years, Rouge, a true staple of the city's nightlife scene, will be closing its doors." Min told MTL Blog. "For me, this wasn't just a job — it became a second home."
According to Min, Rouge will officially shut down on January 31, as its lease comes to an end. Min says the decision to close didn't come lightly for Rouge's owners, but reflects how much Montreal's club scene has changed in recent years.
"The nightlife world has changed tremendously," he explained. "Rising costs, new operating realities, and shifting lease conditions made it increasingly difficult to continue in a way that honoured what Rouge stood for."
And so, instead of dragging things out, the team decided it was better to close on their own terms.
"Rather than slowly losing what made it special, we chose to close this chapter with dignity and pride," Min said.
As for the future of the space, it's unclear if another club will open in its place. And while Rouge will soon be a thing of the past, Min says this isn't the end of the road for the people behind it.
"This experience shaped us — professionally and personally," he said. "We're taking everything we learned, every connection we made, and every unforgettable night with us into whatever comes next."
"Rouge may be closing," he added, "but the passion behind it is very much alive."
While the club will remain open until the end of the month, Min has one final message for the thousands of guests who passed through the multilevel lounge over the years.
"To everyone who ever walked through our doors, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he said. "You celebrated birthdays, graduations, love, heartbreak, victories, and unforgettable nights with us. You trusted us with your memories, and that's something we will never take lightly."