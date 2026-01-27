7 government benefits and payments Quebecers can receive this February
Check your bank accounts!
February may be the shortest month of the year, but it still comes with a full slate of government payments for Quebecers.
From pensions and family benefits to tax credits and monthly assistance programs, several deposits from Revenu Québec, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and Retraite Québec are scheduled to land in bank accounts this month. For many households, these payments can help offset winter bills and rising day-to-day costs.
If you are still receiving cheques by mail, it may be worth setting up direct deposit. It is the fastest and most secure way to make sure your money arrives on time.
It's worth noting that many of these benefits are calculated automatically using your most recent tax return. Filing your 2025 taxes on time is essential to keep payments flowing without interruption.
With that said, here's what eligible Quebecers can expect to receive in February 2026.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is a federal monthly pension available to Canadians aged 65 and older who meet residency and income requirements. Unlike other retirement programs, you do not need to have worked or contributed to qualify.
For the January-to-March quarter, OAS payments were increased by 0.3% to reflect changes in inflation.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts for February 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $742.31, if your 2024 net income is under $148,451
- Ages 75 and over: up to $816.54, if your 2024 net income is under $154,196
Seniors aged 75 and over automatically receive a permanent 10% increase to their base OAS amount.
Payment date: February 26, 2026
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan provides retirement income to people who contributed while working in Quebec. Most people begin receiving it at age 65, but you can start as early as 60 (with a reduced amount) or delay payments until age 72 to increase your monthly benefit.
Maximum monthly amounts based on when you start:
- At 60 (64% of the maximum): $964.90
- At 65 (100% of the maximum): $1,507.65
- At 72 (158.8% of the maximum): $2,394.15
Your actual payment depends on your earnings history and total contributions over your career.
If you continue working after age 65, you can choose to stop contributing to the RRQ, which also stops employer contributions and may increase your take-home pay.
Payment date: February 27, 2026
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment for families raising children under 18. The amount you receive depends on your household income, the number of children you have, and their ages.
For the current benefit year (July 2025 to June 2026), families with an adjusted net income under $37,487 can receive the maximum amounts:
- Children under 6: up to $7,997 per year ($666.41 per month)
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $6,748 per year ($562.33 per month)
Payments begin to decrease once family income exceeds $37,487, with a second phase-out threshold at $82,847.
Families caring for a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also receive the Child Disability Benefit, which is paid at the same time as the CCB.
Payment date: February 20, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly financial support to adults aged 18 to 64 who have an approved Disability Tax Credit.
To qualify, you must have filed a 2024 tax return and be a legal resident of Canada.
- Maximum benefit: $2,400 per year ($200 per month)
- Indexed to inflation
Income thresholds for the full benefit:
- Under $33,000 for single individuals
- Under $46,500 for couples
A portion of employment income is excluded from the calculation:
- $10,000 for single individuals
- $14,000 for couples
The benefit gradually decreases as income rises above these thresholds.
Payment date: February 19, 2026 (third Thursday of the month)
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
This refundable provincial tax credit helps offset child care costs for families who paid eligible expenses during the year, whether you are a single parent or part of a couple.
The amount you receive depends on your family income and the child care expenses you paid, up to an annual limit per child. For the 2025 taxation year (claimed in 2026), eligible expenses are capped at:
- $12,275 for a child under 7
- $6,180 for a child aged 7 to under 16, or a child with an impairment
- $16,800 for a child with a severe and prolonged mental or physical impairment
The credit rate ranges from 67% to 78%, with lower-income families receiving the highest percentage. Families earning up to roughly $25,000 qualify for the maximum rate, while the percentage gradually decreases as income rises.
Another important change: starting with the 2026 taxation year, the age limit for eligible children will drop from 16 to 14, except for children with disabilities, who remain eligible regardless of age.
Some families can also choose to receive this credit through advance monthly payments instead of waiting until tax season.
More details are available through Revenu Québec's website.
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
The Shelter Allowance Program helps renters who spend a large portion of their income on housing. It mainly supports:
- Individuals aged 50 and over living alone
- Single-parent families with at least one dependent child
Income limits:
- $22,900 for individuals aged 50+
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
Monthly assistance can be $100, $150, or $170, depending on how much of your income goes toward rent. In some cases, payments can be issued retroactively.
Payment timing: Within the first five business days of February
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The Canadian Dental Care Plan helps eligible households with annual incomes under $90,000 cover dental costs.
If you qualify, you should have received a letter with a personalized application code. There is no fixed payment schedule — reimbursements are issued once claims are processed.
Coverage depends on:
- Eligible dental expenses
- The plan's fee schedule
- Your adjusted family net income