How the average Quebec salary stacks up to other provinces in 2026
Plenty of provinces are taking home more. 💰
Ever wonder if you're making more or less than people in other provinces? New salary data from Statistics Canada shows exactly where Quebec workers stand compared to the rest of the country.
According to StatCan's latest payroll data (released for November 2025), average weekly earnings across Canada reached $1,317.16, up 2.5% compared to the same time last year. While that growth represents a slowdown from earlier in 2025, it still means paycheques are growing faster than inflation for most Canadian workers.
For Quebec specifically, the average weekly salary hit $1,263.36 in November. That works out to roughly $65,695 a year, keeping the province firmly in the middle of the national pack when it comes to earnings.
How Quebec compares across Canada
Quebec's 2.3% year-over-year wage growth in November was actually below the national average, marking a shift from earlier in 2025 when the province was posting some of the strongest salary increases in the country. Back in August, Quebec recorded a 4.4% bump, one of the highest rates nationwide.
The territories continue to dominate average earnings, though living costs there are significantly higher. Nunavut leads at $1,794.53 per week (about $93,315 annually), followed by the Northwest Territories at $1,737.01 weekly (roughly $90,325 per year).
Among the provinces, Alberta continues to post the highest average weekly earnings at $1,362.81 (about $70,866 annually), followed closely by Ontario at $1,361.68 weekly (around $70,807 per year).
Here's how average weekly earnings looked across Canada in November 2025, with approximate yearly equivalents and year-over-year changes:
Territories:
- Nunavut: $1,794.53/week (about $93,315/year), up 2.0%
- Northwest Territories: $1,737.01/week (about $90,325/year), down 12.5%
- Yukon: $1,497.87/week (about $77,889/year), up 1.5%
Western Canada:
- Alberta: $1,362.81/week (about $70,866/year), up 1.7%
- British Columbia: $1,320.61/week (about $68,672/year), up 2.2%
- Saskatchewan: $1,279.05/week (about $66,510/year), up 3.9%
- Manitoba: $1,195.28/week (about $62,154/year), up 3.9%
Central Canada:
- Ontario: $1,361.68/week (about $70,807/year), up 2.6%
- Quebec: $1,263.36/week (about $65,695/year), up 2.3%
Atlantic Canada:
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $1,283.68/week (about $66,751/year), up 0.9%
- New Brunswick: $1,207.63/week (about $62,797/year), up 3.6%
- Nova Scotia: $1,194.94/week (about $62,137/year), up 4.5%
- Prince Edward Island: $1,151.94/week (about $59,901/year), up 5.6%
What's happening in Canada's job market?
The November data show Canada's labour market cooling off as 2025 wound down. Payroll employment actually decreased by 26,200 positions nationwide, erasing the modest gains made in October.
Job losses were concentrated in retail trade, manufacturing, and accommodation and food services. Meanwhile, health care and social assistance continued its upward trend, adding 2,000 positions in November alone. That sector has been on a steady climb since September 2022, growing by 266,000 jobs overall during that period.
Job vacancies across Canada held relatively steady at 472,100 open positions in November. However, that's still down 12.5% compared to a year earlier, continuing a trend of fewer available jobs. There are now 3.2 unemployed people for every job opening, making the market notably more competitive than in recent years.
Quebec actually has the lowest unemployment-to-job-vacancy ratio in the country at 2.2, meaning the province's job market remains relatively tight compared to other regions. Saskatchewan (2.3) and Manitoba (2.5) round out the top three.
The bigger picture for Quebec workers
While Quebec's average salary sits in the middle of the Canadian rankings, context matters. Housing costs in Montreal and Quebec City remain significantly lower than in Toronto or Vancouver, giving Quebec workers more purchasing power despite slightly lower nominal wages.
The 2.3% wage growth in November, while below the national average and Quebec's own earlier gains in 2025, still outpaced inflation. With inflation running below 2% during the same period, real wages continued to grow for most workers.
Plus, the province recently announced an upcoming minimum wage bump in the spring.
That said, many Quebec households continue to feel the squeeze from elevated costs for groceries, rent, and other essentials, even as wages inch higher. The job market's cooling trend and fewer available positions also mean workers may have less leverage to negotiate raises or switch jobs for better pay than they did a year ago.