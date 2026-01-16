Here's when January's Canada Child Benefit payment arrives & how much parents can get
Here's everything parents need to know about January's payment. 💰
If you're a parent in Canada who receives the Canada Child Benefit, your first payment of 2026 is on its way.
In case you're not familiar, the CCB is a monthly benefit that helps families manage costs like groceries, childcare, clothing and school expenses. It's sent out by the Canada Revenue Agency as a tax-free payment to Canadian parents with children under 18.
There's also good news on the horizon: the CRA is planning to increase CCB amounts starting in July when the new benefit year begins. Until those increases take effect, here's everything parents need to know about January's payment.
How the Canada Child Benefit works
The CCB is a monthly, tax-free benefit program that launched in 2016. It replaced Canada's previous Universal Child Care Benefit and has since become a major source of financial support for families raising kids.
Payment amounts aren't the same for everyone. What you receive depends on your family's annual income, how many children you have, their ages and whether any qualify for disability benefits.
Many families also receive provincial or territorial child benefits on top of the federal CCB. The CRA automatically combines these into one monthly deposit, so you're likely getting more than just the base federal amount.
How much parents can receive in January
For the benefit year running through June 2026, the maximum monthly amounts are:
- Up to $666.41 for each child under age 6
- Up to $562.33 for each child aged 6 to 17
These maximums apply to families with annual incomes of $37,487 or less. Higher-earning families still qualify but receive reduced amounts based on their income level and number of children.
If you're caring for a child approved for the Disability Tax Credit, you can also get the Child Disability Benefit — an additional $284.25 per month per qualifying child. This add-on has a higher income threshold and begins phasing out once family income goes above $81,222.
Provincial and territorial programs can add up to $300 more per child each month, depending on where you live.
Who's eligible for CCB payments
To receive the Canada Child Benefit, you need to be the primary caregiver of at least one child under 18. Primary caregiver means you're responsible for the child's day-to-day care and making key decisions about their upbringing. Parents who share custody can both receive 50% of the benefit.
You must also be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and hold one of the following statuses: Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident (after 18 consecutive months of valid status), or be registered under the Indian Act.
There's no single income cutoff where you lose eligibility entirely. Instead, benefit amounts gradually decrease as household income rises. Where you stop receiving payments depends on your family's specific circumstances.
How to start receiving CCB
The simplest way to apply is during your child's birth registration. Most provinces and territories give you the option to share birth information directly with the CRA. Checking that box means the tax agency can process your benefit without additional paperwork.
If you didn't apply at birth, you can still sign up by logging into CRA My Account and choosing "apply for child benefits." Alternatively, you can complete Form RC66 and mail it to your local tax centre — though the online application is faster.
Keep in mind that both you and your spouse or common-law partner must file annual tax returns to keep benefits flowing. This requirement applies even in years when you don't owe any taxes. Filing your 2024 return now, if you haven't already, could trigger retroactive payments for months you've missed in the current benefit year.
The CRA will automatically assess your eligibility for provincial or territorial child benefits once you're approved for the federal CCB.
When does the January CCB payment arrive?
Your January Canada Child Benefit payment will arrive on Tuesday, January 20.
The CRA typically deposits CCB payments on the 20th of each month. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the money comes through on the last business day before the 20th.
Here are the upcoming CCB payment dates for the rest of the benefit year:
- Friday, February 20
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, April 20
- Wednesday, May 20
- Friday, June 19
Estimating your monthly payment
The CRA offers an online child benefits calculator that can estimate what your family will receive each month. You'll need to enter your household income, number of children, their ages and whether any have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit.
The calculator includes both federal and provincial/territorial benefits, giving you a complete picture of your monthly deposit.
Tax implications
The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free. You won't pay any income tax on CCB payments, and they don't count as taxable income on your return.
Receiving the benefit also won't reduce your tax refund or increase what you owe. The money you get through CCB is yours to keep without any tax consequences.