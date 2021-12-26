Canada's First Club Med Resort Just Opened In Quebec & Here's What It Looks Like (PHOTOS)
Take a first look at the all-inclusive mountain resort!
Earlier this month, Club Med opened the doors to its first-ever Canadian location: Club Med Québec Charlevoix.
The all-inclusive mountain resort is located in Quebec's Le Massif de Charlevoix region — about a one-hour drive from Quebec City and 3 hours and 45 minutes from Montreal. Obviously, this is Canada. So, while it is a four-season resort, it doesn't have the tropical beach vibe you might associate with the Club Med name. But that doesn't make it any less appealing.
If you're curious about what it looks like and what you can do there, here's a first look at the four-star property and accommodations.
Club Med | Handout
Club Med Québec Charlevoix has 302 rooms, including 25 suites within an "Exclusive Collection," aka five-star space.
Club Med | Handout
The waterfront property, spread across more than 300 acres of land, looks out onto the St. Lawrence River, providing panoramic views from many rooms and common areas.
Club Med | Handout
Select rooms "channel" the colours of Quebec, according to the resort, "with winter white, twilight blue and yellow sun" decor.
Club Med | Handout
When guests aren't in their rooms, there are a ton of activities to choose from. In winter, there's ski-in/ski-out slope access with ski and snowboard passes as well as skills workshops included in the price of the stay. There's also Nordic walking, snowshoeing, skating, broomball, ice fishing, dog-sledding and snowmobiling available.
Club Med | Handout
In warmer months, guests can hike, run or bike on 20 kilometres of paths. They can also try canyoning, rafting and kayaking on the St. Lawrence River. Themed guided hikes and Club Med's mountain biking school are included in the cost of the stay.
Club Med | Handout
Back at the hotel, guests can unwind at the spa, which features Nordic-style cold and hot therapy baths and a hammam. There's also a 23-metre heated indoor pool, which Club Med says is "the biggest pool in a Club Med mountain resort." Club Med's other mountain resort locations include resorts in the French, Swiss and Italian Alps.
Club Med | Handout
There are three restaurant options, and the majority of the food is sourced within Canada with 30% of ingredients coming from within 100 kilometres of the resort, according to a press release. Of course, one of the restaurants features ski chalet favourites, like fondue and raclette.
Club Med | Handout
It's no surprise that after the inauguration of the new ski resort, Premier François Legault took to Instagram to boast about how proud he is about it.
"Club Med will be a new luxury showcase for Quebec," the premier wrote. "It will be an important economic engine for the region that will generate spin-offs and lucrative jobs for the entire tourism industry in Charlevoix."
Club Med | Handout
Prices start at $210 per adult per night, all-inclusive. You can choose from 2-night, 3-night, 4-night and 7-night visits that include ski passes and ski lessons during the winter, food and beverage, accommodations, Kids Clubs, entertainment and more.
Club Med Québec Charlevoix
Club Med | Handout
Price: From $210 per adult per night
Address: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- A Fairytale-Like Quebec Resort Was Rated #9 Best In Canada - MTL ... ›
- Canada's First-Ever Club Med Resort Is About To Open In Quebec ... ›
- Canada's First Club Med Quebec Charlevoix Opens This Winter ... ›