4 All-Inclusive Quebec Resorts Where You Can Find Vacation Vibes Without A Plane Ride

You don't need to leave the province for holiday fun.

It's pretty safe to say that just about every Quebecer is dreaming of a vacation right now. But let's face it, sometimes we either can't afford to hop on a plane or can't get enough time off work to take time to travel the world off. Luckily for us, there are various all-inclusive Quebec resorts.

These amazing local resorts will satisfy your craving for vacation without the need for a plane ride. Bonnes vacances!

Estérel Resort

Price: All-inclusive package starts at $214/night per person

Address: 39, boul. Fridolin-Simard, Estérel, QC

Why You Should Go: The all-inclusive package at Estérel Resort is one for the foodies of the world. You'll get a full breakfast, 2-course lunch and 4-course dinner. And when you're not eating, you can spend your time swimming or in a hot tub.

Book here

Club Med Québec Charlevoix

Price: All-inclusive week-long package starting at $1,099/adult — must book by May 3, 2022

Address: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC

Why You Should Go: You can live totally care-free for a whole week with this all-inclusive package. You'll have access to an open bar, get to fine dine whenever you want, and get to see some of the prettiest views in La Belle Province.

Book here

Moulin Wakefield Mill Hotel 

Price: "Constellations" package is $453 + taxes/per for two people

Address: 60, Chemin Mill, Wakefield, QC

Why You Should Go: This package lets you have a 3-course dinner under the stars with your boo plus accommodation for the night and breakfast in the morning. All you have to do is get there and the rest is done for you!

Book here

Auberge du Vieux Foyer

Price: Starting at $110 per person

Address: 3167, 1er Rang Doncaster, Val-David, QC

Why You Should Go: Auberge du Vieux Foyer is a gorgeous lodge in the Laurentians, just over an hour's drive from Montreal. The resort offers plenty of packages, including the "escape package" which includes overnight accommodations, a four-course table d’hôte dinner, a full breakfast and access to the Nordic bath, spa and sauna.

Book here

