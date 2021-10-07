A Fairytale-Like Quebec Resort Was Rated #9 Best In Canada
It's 2 hours from Montreal and oh so charming!
If you live in Montreal, chances are you've been to Mont-Tremblant. And if you've ever admired the beauty of Quebec's Fairmont Tremblant resort, you're not alone — Condé Nast Traveler has named it one of the 10 best resorts in Canada.
The Fairmont Tremblant is #9 on the list, based on readers' ratings, with a score of 90.92.
It's one spot behind the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Whistler and one spot above the Fairmont Banff Springs.
The Fairmont Tremblant is a luxury ski-in ski-out hotel that's "perfectly located at the foot of the majestic Tremblant peaks," according to its website.
It offers a wide range of activities, including access to biking and hiking in the surrounding Laurentian Mountains in the warmer months and — of course — skiing in the winter months. There's also a spa, fitness centre and aquatic centre.
