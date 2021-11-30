Canada's First-Ever Club Med Resort Is About To Open In Quebec & Legault Is So Proud
"Quebec is beautiful, it's huge, and we are welcoming!"
Club Med, the world-famous resort and experiences company, is opening its first-ever Canadian location in Quebec's Charlevoix region. Officials attended a launch event on Monday.
After the inauguration of the new ski resort, Premier François Legault, of course, took to Instagram to boast about how proud he is about it.
"Club Med will be a new luxury showcase for Quebec," the premier wrote. "It will be an important economic engine for the region that will generate spin-offs and lucrative jobs for the entire tourism industry in Charlevoix."
Club Med Charlevoix defines itself as "a waterfront mountain experience to discover Quebec’s natural wonders during all seasons." The resort, officially opening on December 3, is already taking reservations.
Perched in the mountains overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the resort has three restaurants, two chic bars and 302 rooms.
In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Club Med will offer snowshoeing, skating, hiking and even circus classes. Guests can book a spot at the resort's ski and snowboard school to improve their slope skills.
There will also be a 23-metre heated pool — described as "the biggest pool at a Club Med mountain resort" — with a view of the river.
Guests can book individual dates or choose from a variety of resort packages.
Club Med Charlevoix was made possible thanks to a $120-million dollar investment, according to Legault. The Quebec government footed $28.3 million of that investment. The federal government also pitched in a cool $9.9 million.
"Quebec is beautiful, it's huge, and we are welcoming!" the premier concluded.