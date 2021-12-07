News

Canada Is Auctioning Off Hundreds Of Seized And Extra Items & You Can Find Bargain Gems

Here are 15 items for sale!

Canada Is Auctioning Off Hundreds Of Seized And Extra Items & You Can Find Bargain Gems
GC Surplus

Did you know the Government of Canada auctions off goods it doesn't need? GC Surplus is a platform where government entities can sell items they don't use anymore or seized through law enforcement activities — often with starting bids that are a fraction of the items' retail or market price.

As you can imagine, there's a lot of junk. But there are also some hidden gems (imagine the stories behind some of these items!).

Below are 15 examples. There are hundreds of items for sale. But for this list, we've only included items that are either for sale in Quebec or shippable with purchase.

To place a bid, you have to create a GC Surplus account. Auction end dates are clearly indicated on each item page.

Note that many of the links in this list will likely break once items are sold.

Men's Nike Air Jordans

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $120

Next minimum bid as of the time of writing: $360

Market price: This model is sold out on the Nike website, where they used to retail for $170. The starting bid represented a 30% discount

Details: Size 9.5 Men's Nike Air Jordan 1 MID SE

Auction ends: 12:38 p.m. December 13, 2021

Check them out

2014 Toyota Prius

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $9,439

Next minimum bid: $14,200

Market price: The 2014 Prius has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $26,105, according to AutoTrader.ca. The starting bid represented a 64% discount.

Details: GC Surplus cautions that it's not conducting an inspection, so the car may need unknown repairs.

Auction ends: 2:15 p.m. December 9, 2021

Check it out

Lululemon Jacket

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $100

Next minimum bid: $124.50

Market price: What looks like this exact jacket has an original price of $228, according to a Lululemon fan site.

Details: This Lululemon Cloud Crush Jacket is in size six.

Auction ends: 11:15 a.m. December 9, 2021

Check it out

Digital Keyboard

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $35

Next minimum bid: $72.03

Market price: It's sold out on Amazon, but this site says the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $255. The original bid represented an 86% discount.

Details: GC Surplus says this Casio CTK-3500 Digital Keyboard is still working despite some scratches and torn packaging.

Auction ends: 1:16 p.m. December 7, 2021

Check it out

Eau de Toilette

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $40

Next minimum bid: $285

Details: There are four items in this package sale: a 75 ml unit of L'eau Bleue d'Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake; a 100 ml unit of Visit for Men by Azzaro; a 125 ml unit of Chrome Legend, also by Azzaro; and a 100 ml unit of Incanto Pour Homme by Salvatore Ferragauso.

Market price:

Auction ends: 11:15 a.m. December 7

Check it out

Dolce & Gabbana Dress

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $1,200

Next minimum bid: $1,200

Details: The dress is size 42 EU. GC Surplus says there are "small damages" in the fabric.

Auction ends: 10:35 a.m. December 7, 2021

Check it out

Office Furniture

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $5

Next minimum bid: $5

Details: For $5 you could get: seven filing cabinets, three computer chairs, two bookcases, two desks, a set of lockers, a cabinet, a bench, a wooden chair and a coat hook.

Auction ends: 2:18 p.m. December 8, 2021

Check it out

Luxury Watch

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $190

Next minimum bid: $430

Market price: Before discounts on the JBW website, the watch retails for US$695. The starting bid represented a roughly 78% discount after currency conversion.

Details: Luxury Men's JBW Jet Setter III Watch

Auction ends: 2:03 p.m. December 8, 2021

Check it out

450 Hockey Cards

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $5

Next minimum bid: $255

Details: GC Surplus says the cards date from 1989 to 1991.

Auction ends: 8:25 a.m. December 7, 2021

Check them out

Chanel Blouse

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $1,100

Next minimum bid: $1,100

Details: According to VSP, this shirt is from Chanel's fall 2008 collection. GC Surplus says this one is a size 40.

Auction ends: 12:02 p.m. December 8, 2021

Check it out

10 Adjustable Standing Desks

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $5

Next minimum bid: $6.50

Details: This price includes 10 "partially disassembled" desks. GC Surplus says they "could require unknown repairs or parts."

Auction ends: 1:59 p.m. December 9, 2021

Check them out

Gucci Bag

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $450

Next minimum bid: $455

Market price: The same bag but in black sold for US$1,088.50 on Tradesy. The starting bid is roughly 32% of that price after currency conversion.

Details: Gucci 296855 Shoulder Bag

Auction ends: 1:03 p.m. December 7, 2021

Check it out

2014 Ford Escape

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $6,000

Next minimum bid: $6,100

Market price: The 2014 Ford Escape has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) between $24,499 and $35,699, according to AutoTrader.ca. The starting bid represented a 76% discount from the lower MSRP.

Other used Ford Escapes are listed on AutoTrader for between roughly $13,000 and $20,000.

Details: "This vehicle was used by inspectors from the maritime security who visited port mining sites," according to GC Surplus. While the site says vehicle maintenance is up to date, the battery is dead.

Auction ends: 2:17 p.m. December 13, 2021

Check it out

Zara Backpack

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $15

Next minimum bid: $42

Market price: There's no exact match on the Zara website, but new Zara backpacks can cost between $60 and $90.

Details: It's in its original packaging, according to GC Surplus.

Auction ends: 1:23 p.m. December 7, 2021

Check it out

Puma Running Shoes

GC Surplus

Starting bid: $20

Next minimum bid: $21.50

Market price: What looks like the same shoe is US$49.95 on Amazon.

Details: The shoes are in size 9.5 and are in their original packaging, GC Surplus says.

Auction ends: 12:25 p.m. December 13, 2021

Check them out

From Your Site Articles