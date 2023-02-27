Canada Is Banning TikTok From Government Phones Because Of 'Privacy & Security' Risks
"The Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk."
As of February 28, 2023, officials with Canadian government-issued phones will no longer be able to use TikTok on their devices. They will also be blocked from downloading the app.
The Treasury Board of Canada President Mona Fortier announced the decision Monday, citing a review of the app by the Chief Information Officer of Canada that "determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."
In a statement, Fortier described the measure as a "precaution" given TikTok's "data collection methods" on users' phones and the "legal regime that governs the information collected," but made clear there is so far "no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised."
\u201cMy statement announcing a ban on the use of TikTok on Government of Canada mobile devices.\u201d— Mona Fortier \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Mona Fortier \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1677521090
Members of the general public can still use TikTok, though Fortier said Canadians should "understand the risks and make an informed choice on their own before deciding what tools to use.”