Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canada Is Offering $20/Month High-Speed Internet Plans To Some Households

Here are the details.

Senior Editor
Bell Canada storefront sign in downtown Montreal (left); TELUS office sign in downtown Montreal (right).

Bell Canada storefront sign in downtown Montreal (left); TELUS office sign in downtown Montreal (right).

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Canada plans to bring high-speed internet to more families and seniors through the Connecting Families initiative, a partnership offering low-cost plans to eligible households. The government launched phase two of the initiative on April 4 and introduced a new $20 internet subscription option.

Two packages are now available:

  • a $20/month plan that comes with
    • 50 megabit per second (Mbps) download speeds (or the fastest available in a given area if 50 Mbps download speeds aren't available)
    • 10 Mbps upload speeds
    • and 200 GB of data
  • and a $10/month plan that comes with
    • 10 Mbps download speeds
    • and 100 GB of data.

So far, the packages are only available to families that get the maximum Canada Child Benefit payment and seniors who receive the maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement.

People in these two categories will get a letter in the mail with the latest internet plan offer. The government says the letter will include an access code and instructions to sign up through a secure online portal.

The Connecting Families initiative was first announced in 2017. Phase two plans were announced in the summer of 2021. By 2030, the government hopes to ensure high-speed internet access for 100% of Canadians.

"Being connected is important to maintain professional, social, economic and cultural networks within the digital economy," François-Philippe Champagne, federal minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a press release.

"However, many low-income Canadians are still facing barriers that prevent their full participation in the economy. By working closely with Internet service providers across the country, we are increasing accessibility and providing all Canadians with affordable and reliable Internet."

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...