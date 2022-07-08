Rogers Networks Are Down Across Canada — Phones, Internet, Payments & More Are Affected
Subscribers and businesses in Montreal are among those affected … and among those very annoyed.
If you can’t place a call right now, you’re not alone. Cell and internet service provider Rogers is experiencing widespread outages this morning across Montreal and Canada, according to outage maps provided by Criterion.
At this point, Rogers has acknowledged the outage but has offered little information about the cause or when service might be reestablished.
Other cell providers using the Rogers network are also affected, including popular flanker brand Fido. Rogers stated on Twitter that they were aware of ongoing issues and are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.
\u201cWe know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.\u201d— Rogers News (@Rogers News) 1657284862
For now, many businesses in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada with payment systems dependent on the Rogers network have switched to cash-only transactions this morning. On social media, people report issues with Interac servers as well.
\u201c@loveablecass Yeah apparently some interac servers are on Rogers so a lot of places can\u2019t take debit and atms aren\u2019t working. \ud83e\udd74\u201d— ashleighjayne \ud83d\udc51 (@ashleighjayne \ud83d\udc51) 1657281710
It's also worth remembering that the last time this happened, back in April 2021, Rogers offered customers a credit equivalent to the day's service fee.
Based on outage reports, it seems Toronto is being hit harder than Montreal for the moment – it’s the little things.
In addition to services being down, the outage is now affecting Passport Canada as their lines are seemingly down as well. Passport Canada issued a tweet earlier today acknowledging the outage and its effects on passport offices across Canada and urged the public that they are working steadily to resolve the problem.