Canada Was Ranked As The 2nd Most Progressive Country In The World
Here's who beat us.
A recent ranking of the most progressive countries in the world has Canada in second place. U.S. News & World Report released its "Most Progressive Countries" report and the true north has much to be proud about.
In collaboration with WPP and the Wharton School, U.S. News ranked countries based on 73 attributes relevant to a nation's success. Over 17,000 people worldwide participated in a survey from March to June 2023, associating certain attributes with specific countries.
Country scores were determined by comparing perceptions to the average, and these were then used to create a ranking system, per the U.S. & News methodology. The attributes were grouped into 10 categories such as adventure, quality of life, social purpose, cultural influence, power, agility and heritage, among a few others.
Canada was beaten out by Japan, who topped the list as the most progressive country in the world. Japan also scored sixth for best countries overall, per the U.S. News & World Report "Best Countries 2023" ranking.
The United States ranked third on the most progressive country ranking and fifth overall on the best countries in the world list.
Canada's score on both rankings remains impressive. After ranking as the second most progressive country in the world, Canada also ranked as the second best country in the world. Hey, check us out collective accolade after accolade. Don't mind if we do, eh?
Germany and Denmark rounded off the top five.
Wondering which other countries made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the most progressive countries across the globe, per U.S. News & World Report:
- Japan
- Canada
- United States
- Germany
- Denmark
- South Korea
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Norway
- China
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
