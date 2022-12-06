The World’s Deadliest Travel Spots Were Ranked & Canada Isn’t As Safe As You Might Think
Canada didn't even make the top 20!
Canada was an also-ran in recent rankings for the best country in the world, and, alas, it apparently isn't the safest country either. A new ranking published by The Swiftest measured the 50 most (and least) deadly travel destinations of 2022 and Canada's placement makes it clear we've got some work to do.
The ranking compared seven factors of the 50 most visited countries by tourists including homicide deaths, injury life years lost, and natural disasters, to name a few. The separate scores from each factor are then used to calculate a "travel safety index."
The countries with the lowest score are deemed the least safe, while those with the highest are the safest. So, how did we perform?
Canada received a travel safety index score of -105.42, which resulted in a B letter grade. While the truth north performed relatively well when it came to road traffic deaths (A-), poisoning deaths (A-), death from hygiene conditions (B+), communicable disease life years lost (A-), and injury life years lost (B) — it was our natural disaster risk index (D-) that took us down a few notches.
Canada ranked nine spots higher than the United States, which received a travel safety index score of -156.64 and a letter grade of C-. The U.S. received an F for both homicide deaths and natural disasters. However, it still managed to avoid the top 10 least safe countries, which include:
- South Africa
- India
- Dominican Republic
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Cambodia
- Philippines
- Saudi Arabia
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
Israel, Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Italy and Germany round off the top 10 — all receiving letter grades ranging from A- to A+.
