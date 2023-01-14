Canada's Cheapest Provinces To Live In Were Ranked & Quebec's Score Is Shameful
Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia came in last!
Quebec has often been regarded as a relatively affordable province, but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer. MovingWaldo, a Canadian company that provides moving services, dropped its list of the cheapest provinces in Canada in 2023 where you can spend less without having to sacrifice one's quality of life.
The list classified the 10 provinces in Canada from least to most expensive based on each region's average cost of living for non-family households utilizing data from sources including the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Canada Real Estate Association, Numbeo, Canadabuzz and RateHub.
Well, Quebec landed in the eighth spot, proving that la belle province ain't so cheap. The average cost of living per month in Quebec stands at $1,803.35 — with hydro, cell phone plans, home insurance and the average cost of rent being among the most expensive factors, the company said.
According to MovingWaldo, Newfoundland and Labrador is, in fact, the cheapest province with the best quality of life right now. Canada's most eastern province was recognized for its inexpensive housing, affordable utilities and decently priced cell phone plans.
New Brunswick (2), Saskatchewan (3), Manitoba (4), and Nova Scotia (5) followed as the cheapest provinces — making it clear that in order to live the best quality of life without breaking the bank, your best bet it to move to a…boring province. Sorry, not sorry.
Here's the complete ranking of the cheapest provinces in Canada to live in 2023:
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- New Brunswick
- Saskatchewan
- Manitoba
- Nova Scotia
- Prince Edward Island
- Alberta
- Quebec
- Ontario
- British Columbia
