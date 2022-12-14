A Ranking Of The Top Winter Vacation Destinations Dropped — One Quebec Spot Made The List
Did someone say staycation? 👀
If you've been thinking about heading away on vacay this winter season, you don't need to look too far. U.S. News & World Report unveiled its list of 21 Best Winter Vacation destinations and there's one spot right here in Quebec that made the ranking.
While you might yearn for sandy beaches, turquoise waters and the shade of palm trees when planning a vacation, you can save the headache and a few bucks by staying local and enjoying the wintry cityscapes of none other than Quebec City.
Ranked eleventh on the list, the UNESCO World Heritage site is best known for its charming European feel and many cultural and historical attractions.
The ranking description plays up what North Americans often describe as the city's European feel: "The sight of winding cobblestone streets and towering cathedrals; the sound of French pleasantries and tourists' "Oohs;" the smell of fresh-baked bread and pungent cheese; the taste of creamy café lattes and buttery croissants. All your senses agree: You're in France. But they're wrong: You're in Québec."
U.S. News recommends visiting Quebec City during the holiday season to admire the abundant Christmas decor, go ice skating at Place D'Youville and visit the many Christmas markets Quebec has to offer.
If you're more into tropical vibes, then one of these top 21 winter destinations ought to do the trick:
- Honolulu
- Sydney
- Lucerne
- Galapagos Islands
- St. Lucia
- Hanoi
- Costa Rica
- Turks & Caicos
- Rio de Janerio
- Phuket
- Quebec City
- Rome
- Curacao
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Jackson Hole
- Dubai
- Lake Tahoe
- Whistler
- Auckland
- Park City
- Tulum