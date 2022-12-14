Search on MTL Blog

A Ranking Of The Top Winter Vacation Destinations Dropped — One Quebec Spot Made The List

View of the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, Quebec.

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

If you've been thinking about heading away on vacay this winter season, you don't need to look too far. U.S. News & World Report unveiled its list of 21 Best Winter Vacation destinations and there's one spot right here in Quebec that made the ranking.

While you might yearn for sandy beaches, turquoise waters and the shade of palm trees when planning a vacation, you can save the headache and a few bucks by staying local and enjoying the wintry cityscapes of none other than Quebec City.

Ranked eleventh on the list, the UNESCO World Heritage site is best known for its charming European feel and many cultural and historical attractions.

The ranking description plays up what North Americans often describe as the city's European feel: "The sight of winding cobblestone streets and towering cathedrals; the sound of French pleasantries and tourists' "Oohs;" the smell of fresh-baked bread and pungent cheese; the taste of creamy café lattes and buttery croissants. All your senses agree: You're in France. But they're wrong: You're in Québec."

U.S. News recommends visiting Quebec City during the holiday season to admire the abundant Christmas decor, go ice skating at Place D'Youville and visit the many Christmas markets Quebec has to offer.

If you're more into tropical vibes, then one of these top 21 winter destinations ought to do the trick:

  1. Honolulu
  2. Sydney
  3. Lucerne
  4. Galapagos Islands
  5. St. Lucia
  6. Hanoi
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Turks & Caicos
  9. Rio de Janerio
  10. Phuket
  11. Quebec City
  12. Rome
  13. Curacao
  14. U.S. Virgin Islands
  15. Jackson Hole
  16. Dubai
  17. Lake Tahoe
  18. Whistler
  19. Auckland
  20. Park City
  21. Tulum
U.S. News says its ranking is based on an analysis of opinions from tourist experts and readers.
