Here's Which Popular Montreal Neighbourhoods Had The Cheapest Rent In 2022
It's not downtown! That detail's a freebie.
So you don't want to spend $2,500 on a downtown studio with thin walls and no appliances. Okay, fair enough — it's time to look outside the inner-city bubble and take a chance on a beautiful place that doesn't cost 60% of your monthly income.
In a year so full of expenses — inflation, cost of living increases, you know the drill — finding the right neighbourhood for your budget has gotten more challenging for many. Thankfully, liv.rent's monthly Montreal rent reports help give us a sense of which areas of the city are cheaper, and which are... not.
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
This hip area has long been cheaper than the rest of the city, enjoying a place in the top five cheapest boroughs in Montreal over the course of 2022. The average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in the neighbourhood began at $1,071 in January 2022. By the end of the year, that number had increased to $1,236. It's still far better than the most expensive neighbourhoods, but that nearly $200 increase is a shame.
Côte-des-Neiges
A popular area for students, Côte-des-Neiges has also remained among the cheapest neighbourhoods throughout 2022. From a low start at $1,108 for an unfurnished one-bedroom in January 2022, CDN managed to stay relatively cheap, though it didn't beat Hochelaga by the end of the year. By January 2023, the same place would rent for $1,378 — still over $500 cheaper than the most expensive unfurnished one-bedroom in the same month.
Ahuntsic-Cartierville
This humble neighbourhood, home of the beloved Costco, has remained pretty cheap throughout the rental increases Montreal has seen in the past year. An unfurnished two-bedroom cost an average of $1,516 in January 2022 and rose to $1,753 on average for the same apartment type by January of 2023.
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Perfect for those who don't want to stray too far from the city centre, this neighbourhood is also often among the cheapest for many apartment types in 2022. For furnished one-bedrooms, NDG's average started the year at $1,127 and ended at $1,382 — not too shabby, especially considering the wealth of restaurants and cafés nearby.
Villeray–Parc-Extension
A beloved area of the city, Villeray—Parc-Extension remained among the cheapest areas in Montreal throughout 2022. In the beginning of the year, an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment would cost you $1,227, and by January of 2023, this number had increased to $1,404, another nearly negligible increase when compared to some of the more expensive areas (looking at you, Westmount).