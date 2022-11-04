These Universities Came Last In A Canadian Ranking & One Of Them Is In Quebec
It did score high for student life, though!
Maclean's dropped its annual Canadian university ranking by reputation and while some schools scored high, others did not — one of which is right here in Quebec.
The reputation survey, which combines all Canadian university's undergraduate, comprehensive and medical doctoral categories, assesses the schools on quality and innovation via faculty and senior administrators.
The list was topped by none other than the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo and the University of British Columbia. Montreal's McGill also made the top five, ranking fourth overall.
The Université de Montréal landed in the eighth spot while both the Université de Laval and Concordia University made the top 20. Although Quebec schools placed relatively well — Bishop's University didn't receive the best score. In fact, the Sherbrooke school landed in the bottom 10, ranking 42 out of 49.
While the university was ranked number one by Maclean's in student life and student satisfaction in 2021, Bishop's bombed big time when it came to its reputation based on overall quality and innovation this time around.
What are the worst Canadian universities by reputation?
- Université de Moncton (40)
- University of Windsor (41)
- Bishop's University (42)
- Lakehead University (43)
- Brandon University (44)
- College of Mount Saint Vincent (45)
- Cape Breton University (46)
- St. Thomas University (47)
- Nipissing University (48)
- Laurentian University (49)
What are the best Canadian universities by reputation?
Per Maclean's recent survey, the top universities in Canada by reputation are:
- University of Toronto
- University of Waterloo
- University of British Columbia
- McGill University
- McMaster University
- Queen's University
- University of Alberta
- Université de Montréal
- Simon Fraser University
- University of Victoria
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.