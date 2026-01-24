Canada's 'most beautiful village' is a 2 hr road trip from Montreal and it's a winter gem
It's like a winter postcard come to life. ✨❄️
If you’re craving a winter getaway that feels straight out of a Hallmark movie, this charming riverside town might just be the perfect thing.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a cozy small town dubbed Canada's "most beautiful village," that, come winter, transforms into a snow-dusted dream.
Set along the historic Rideau Canal, about 2 hours and 20 minutes from Montreal, Merrickville is a quaint spot known as one of the best-preserved 19th-century villages in Ontario.
Merrickville was named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom, and it's not hard to see why — the Victorian village boasts postcard-worthy streets, stunning architecture and tons of natural beauty.
When fresh snow settles over its stone buildings and heritage homes, the entire village feels like a snowglobe. Head to Merrickville's charming downtown core, where you'll find unique shops, artist studios, boutiques and restaurants, many decorated for the winter season.
Despite its small size, Merrickville has no shortage of cozy spots to duck into and warm up. Local cafes and bakeries are perfect for stopping in for a latte or sweet treat after a chilly walk.
The village is also renowned for its boutiques, which are filled with one-of-a-kind items made by local artists and artisans. Here, you'll find shops carrying everything from home and gardening accessories and locally-made products, to antiques and specialty foods.
Outdoor lovers will also find plenty to enjoy here. The Rideau Canal National Historic Site transforms in winter, offering snowy walking paths and postcard-perfect views, while nearby trails are ideal for snowshoeing or a winter hike. You can also skate on the village ice rink and enjoy cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in the area.
For a taste of local history, visit the Merrickville Ruins. These remnants of the village’s industrial past include the ruins of old mills and factories that once powered the local economy. The site offers perfect winter scenery, with snow-covered stone walls and views of the Rideau River.
Whether you’re planning a romantic winter weekend getaway or a small-town road trip with friends, Merrickville proves you don’t need to leave Canada for the perfect seasonal escape.
Just a couple of hours from Montreal, this picturesque village delivers old-world vibes, snowy scenery, and small-town charm in the most enchanting way.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.