Canadian Tire Is Revamping Its Triangle Rewards Program & Adding A New Premium Tier
There's a $50 bonus for signing up.🔻
Canadian Tire is taking its loyalty program to the next level with a new premium subscription for the most devoted shoppers. The $89/year option isn't just about points, it's also about prestige.
Members of "Triangle Select" will get special perks that'll make them feel like part of an exclusive club — presumably one with more tire changes and fewer fancy cocktails.
Among the immediate benefits of signing up is a $50 gift card for Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, Mark's or Helly Hansen.
Online shipping fees for all of the stores are also waived for purchases over $50 and members get the shipping fees of their first five home-shipped orders reimbursed in the form of Canadian Tire money.
In fact, those who upgrade their Triangle membership will earn Canadian Tire money a whole lot faster. Exclusive in-store bonuses and annual top-ups after purchases, offering 4% to 8% discounts, are stackable. There's also a limited free six-month Crave subscription to sweeten the deal.
Quebec members who try out the new program are allowed to cancel their subscription at any time and get a partial refund. For the rest of Canada, the annual fee is non-refundable and a cancelled membership only ends after a year has passed from the sign-up date.
Given all the perks that come with "Triangle Select," Canadian Tire promises that joining up "pays for itself and then some."
Of course, if you're looking for even more rewards, you can always check your drawer for money-making coupons from the retailer.