6 Canadian Tire Bills Worth Up To $3,000 That You Could Have Stuffed In A Drawer
Canadian Tire money may not be eligible for bank deposit, but you can certainly still make bank with some of the bills. Coupon collectors are willing to exchange real cash, and lots of it, to get their hands on some of the faux currency — especially notes you may not realize are misprinted or unique.
While some buyers are so loyal to the store's loyalty program that they're looking to complete a coupon set, others simply collect the bills that hold personal meaning. Canadian Tire notes with limited edition designs, like a holiday theme, are particularly popular. Older bills, especially those from the 1970s or earlier, have an added vintage appeal.
Here is some Canadian Tire cash that could be worth some coin:
Rare Canadian Tire $100 Bill
Estimated Value: $3,000
The most common Canadian Tire bills feature a red and white colour scheme and are typically available in denominations of 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents and $1. A limited number of these special edition notes were released for the company's 100th anniversary. They're worth a whopping $100 at the retailer, but for collectors, their rarity can make them at least 10 times more valuable.
Special Edition Canadian Tire 25-cent
Estimated Value: $1,500+
This Canadian Tire bill, printed in 1997, is a special note from the company's 75th anniversary with a unique design incorporating symbols associated with the company's brand. The front of the bill features an image of Sandy McTire, the retailer's mascot. A car tire, hockey stick and canoe are printed on the back. The limited edition release has boosted its value among collectors.
Special Edition Canadian Tire 5-cent
Estimated Value: $700
Just like legal tender, coupons with printing errors are often considered more valuable by collectors due to their rarity and the unique characteristics that distinguish them from other bills. The seller of this five-cent special edition coupon notes that it's printed off-centre.
Rare Canadian Tire 1-Cent
Estimated Value: $500
Canadian Tire money has been in circulation since 1958 and has undergone a number of design changes over the years. This vintage bill doesn't feature the retailer's usual 'Sandy McTire' mascot, who was first introduced on coupons in 1961.
Olympics Canadian Tire Set
Estimated Value: $250
"It's hard to find any of these notes in uncirculated condition, let alone a full set… The only ones I have and the only ones I've seen," writes the seller. These bills were issued as a limited edition collectible item to celebrate the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. The Olympic Canadian Tire set has a snowflake, pair of ice skates and maple leaf in the design.
Canadian Tire Bill 3-Cents
Estimated Value: $200
This bill is an early version of the coupon currency. It's considered rare due to its age and the good condition of the bill adds to its value. Collectors of Canadian Tire money are often interested in obtaining early versions of the currency, and this particular bill is a sought-after item.