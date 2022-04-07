These Are The Canadian Companies The Public Trusts The Most, A Survey Found
It might change where you shop. 🛒
A good reputation may be more valuable than money when it comes to individuals, but for businesses it is money. Canada's biggest annual review of the most trusted businesses is out today from Léger and it seems most companies are facing a reputation crisis.
This year's top ten winners of the Reputation survey were:
- Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix (73)
- Sony (73)
- Samsung (72)
- Canadian Tire (71)
- Interac (71)
- Google (70)
- Campbell's (70)
- Microsoft (69)
- A&W (69)
- Netflix (69)
The results are based on ratings from over 38,0000 Canadians, who ranked nearly 300 businesses on their financial strength, social responsibility, honesty/transparency, quality, attachment, and innovation.
"The industries hardest hit are breweries, drugstores, hospitality, and bookstores," said researcher and Léger Executive Vice-President Dave Scholz.
He noted that while Shoppers Drug Mart is the most reputable company this year, its score went down five points since last year.
In fact, over the past ten years, he said the good reputation metric for big businesses has dropped, while bad reputations have largely stayed the same. Google, for example, took top place a decade ago with a score of 91 but has since fallen to sixth place with a score of 70.
Meanwhile, in the pharmaceutical category, Pfizer’s score shot up by 10 points this year, while Astra Zeneca’s decreased by 7 points. Perceptions of both companies' COVID-19 vaccines — Astrazeneca's suffering from safety concerns and lower efficacy numbers — likely influenced their reputations.
For Quebec, one company took the top spot in the restaurant category: St-Hubert BBQ.
“For more than 70 years now, St-Hubert has carved out a special place for itself in the hearts of Quebecers, who not only appreciate the quality of our products and services but recognize themselves in our values," said President of the St-Hubert Group Richard Scofield in a press release.
Taking the bottom spot in the whole review, with a score of -24, was construction industry giant SNC-Lavelin, which has been long associated with an ethics scandal. Huawei telecommunications company, whose executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in 2018 and only released last year, came in close second last with -22.
This year's reputation results report a +/- 2.1% margin of error.