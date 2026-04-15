McGill is offering a free personal finance course and you can enroll right now
You don't even need to be a student.
Montreal's McGill University consistently ranks among the best academic institutions in the world. Getting in is competitive, expensive, and for most people, simply not in the cards.
But there's one course you don't need an acceptance letter for.
For the past few years, McGill has been running one of the best free financial literacy resources in the country, and if you haven't taken advantage of it yet, it's still available and open to anyone who wants in.
McGill Personal Finance Essentials, developed in collaboration with RBC and The Globe and Mail, is a free online course taught by professors from McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management. It covers everything from budgeting and saving to debt, investing, retirement planning, real estate, and behavioural finance.
The course consists of eight core modules in total, each roughly 15 to 20 minutes long, with a short test at the end of each one. The whole thing takes about three to four hours to complete on average, and you can do it entirely at your own pace, in any order you like.
The course used to run in scheduled sessions, but it's now available year-round with open progression, meaning you can jump straight to whichever topics are most relevant to you. Dealing with credit card debt? Go straight to Module 4. Trying to figure out your TFSA versus FHSA situation? Head to investing or retirement planning first.
The course has also added two bonus modules since its original launch — one on responsible investing and one on cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens — along with updated content covering newer financial tools like Canada's First Home Savings Account.
Since launching in 2022, Personal Finance Essentials has racked up over 350,000 registrants. In 2023, MoneySense named it the best all-around free personal finance course in Canada, and TIME has highlighted it as a recommended financial resource. It's fully bilingual, available in both English and French, and completely non-credit, so there's no pressure, no grades, and nothing to lose.
Anyone who completes all eight core modules receives a McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation of completion, which you can download directly from the platform.
You can register at mcgillpersonalfinance.com.