Châteauguay Police Arrested 5 Minors After Threats To School Staff Were Found Online
This comes after Montreal police arrested six teens on Monday.
The Châteauguay Police department (SPC) announced Monday night that it had arrested five minors "in connection with" threats on social media targeting staff at the École Louis-Philippe-Paré.
"The SPC takes every threat to a school very seriously," the police force said in a press release. "This is why there will be an increase in the police presence around the Louis-Philippe-Paré school in Châteauguay."
The school was forced to close on Monday, December 13, as police investigated the threats. According to the school, parents and staff were notified of the messages on Sunday evening.
The SPC alleged that the threats were carried as part of a new social media phenomenon called "confession." The police force said it "involves students creating profiles to encourage the sharing of messages, anonymously, from students in their own school."
"In the case of Louis-Philippe-Paré School, some students chose to post various threats in order to sow fear and confusion." The SPC warned anyone who might want to participate in the new phenomenon that "every action is traceable and identifiable."
It further warned that "any threats, whether in jest or not, expose the perpetrator to criminal prosecution." Moreover, it said "those who disseminate or relay such messages are also liable to prosecution, even if they are not the perpetrators."
The five suspects are in custody and will be interviewed about their involvement in the incident.
Montreal police were also busy arresting teenagers on Monday, taking six youth aged 13 to 17 into custody for posting threats to local schools online.