Montreal Police Arrested 6 Teenagers After Social Media Threats Targeted Montreal Schools
Police have increased their presence at the targeted schools.
Threats targeting schools prompted Montreal police to launch an investigation over the weekend. On Monday morning, the SPVM confirmed that it had arrested six people in connection with the threats.
The suspects are between 13 and 17 years old, according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.
"There was a colossal task made by our cyber unit during the weekend in order to trace, identify and arrest the person who was doing those threats," he said. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, police counted eight threats in total.
"It's a serious crime, scaring everybody — parents, students and the [people] working at the school," Couture continued, adding that the SPVM is taking the threats "very seriously."
Montreal police have increased their presence at the schools targeted by threats.
And it's not just in Montreal. A school in Châteauguay announced that it would close on Monday over threats it received online. Students at École Louis-Philippe-Paré and their parents were notified of the social media threats on Sunday night.
"As a preventive measure and to allow the police to carry out their work in the best conditions in connection with a threat received via social media, the school will be closed this Monday, December 13, 2021," the school wrote in a statement posted online.
As for the parents at École Louis-Philippe-Paré, they "will be informed of the development of the situation," according to the school.
