Montreal Police Are Investigating Reports Of Violent Threats At A Rosemont High School
School administration have closed the campus for the day.
A Rosemont school has closed after a report of threats was made on social media involving students and the campus. Early this morning, a 911 call warned of potential violence at École secondaire Père-Marquette at the corner of rues de Bellechasse and Marquette.
"We don't know the exact nature of the threats," said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.
"We heard that there was a possible violent situation involving youth at the school, and we took it seriously. It could have been a threat of aggression or gun violence between students or toward the school," she said.
Police have created a security perimeter around the school.
"We're taking a preventative approach. So far our officers have not found any weapons," said Allaire Morin.
The area has been blocked off since around 7:40 a.m.
The school's administration made the decision to close for the day while the police continue their investigation.