7 cheap eats in Montreal I always go back to as a local — all under $10
Cheap bites, big flavour and no meal over $10 🍴
Finding cheap eats in Montreal for under $10 isn't always an easy quest. The city's food scene has gotten significantly more expensive, but you can still find delicious, affordable meals and bites if you know the right counters, casse-croûtes, and no-frills spots.
From comforting pizza to saucy gnocchi and late-night chow mein, these pocket-friendly local Montreal restaurants are the ones I keep going back to when I want to eat well without spending half my grocery budget.
Here's the vulnerable, raw truth: many of us have skipped Friday night plans with friends because our bank account had dipped into the negatives, reconsidered whether we're emotionally and financially ready for a relationship, and/or convinced ourselves we could survive on instant noodles for a week straight. I'm not here to act as your life coach or give you a foolproof way to make money within an hour. What I can do is make your plans a little more fun and a lot more affordable.
Some of these places are well-known Montreal staples — because honestly, I couldn't leave them out. Others are a little more under the radar, the kind of spots I am graciously revealing to you now. Without further investigating either of our financial situations, here are seven of the best Montreal restaurants where you can eat for under $10.
Le Palace du Pizza
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Street Food
Address: 1224, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The good old pizza slice rarely disappoints when you're hungry, and neither does Le Palace du Pizza. Located in the heart of the Village, it is one of my favourite stops during — or after — late-night outings with friends. You can grab a slice for around $6, depending on your choice. Choose from pepperoni, a classic Montreal-style all-dressed, or a feisty Mexican slice. It's tasty, simple and reliably open late. And if the drinks don't convince you to have a second slice, you can still leave with a pretty decent bill.
Drogheria Fine
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 68, av. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: At this point, Drogheria Fine is no secret to Montreal locals — or tourists — and for good reason. Their $5 gnocchi is the kind of low-effort joy that has me taking the long way through Mile End just to have an excuse to stop. Served from a tiny walk-up window, each takeout container comes filled with soft, pillowy potato gnocchi smothered in their house-made Salsa Della Nonna, a Calabrian-style tomato sauce.
The best part is you don't need to plan your day around it. You can walk up, order and carry on with your life.
Actually, I lied. The best part is that it still costs $5. But if you're feeling like a baller, spend the extra dollar and add the cheese. At $6, it is still one of the most well-respected deals in the city.
Man'oushe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese Bakery
Address: 4065, boul. Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
Why You Need To Go: Man'oushe is the kind of place you stop at for a heavy breakfast and end up thinking about it for the rest of the day. This OG Lebanese bakery has locations across the Greater Montreal area, but the DDO branch makes a very convincing case for heading west.
Go with friends and build your own spread: a cheese man'ouche is $7.15, za'atar is $5.20, lahmajoun is $5.85 and cheese with soujouk is $8.45. Everything comes with just enough dough and toppings to properly fill you up, while still leaving a little dough in your pocket.
Japote
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1000, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Did someone say Japanese food for less than $10? Yes, please. Japote is one of those places that feels almost too good to be true: the Tori-Don, a bowl of caramelized teriyaki chicken over rice, is $8. If you're in the mood for something saucier, the Japanese chicken curry rice is $10. Both are warm, comforting and genuinely satisfying when a sad desk lunch is simply not going to cut it.
This is very much an early-lunch mission, not a spontaneous 8 p.m. craving. Hours vary by location and can be a little confusing, so check before you head out. But for Japanese comfort food at this price, I will happily plan my day around a schedule. Cash-only.
Patati Patata
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Quebecois
Address: 4177, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another Montreal classic, Patati Patata has been keeping Saint-Laurent lively since 1996. I have never walked past without seeing a crowd in front of it, and honestly, I understand why. The space is tiny, and you might have to wait for a seat, but this is one of those places where the line is part of the experience.
It is known for its poutine, local draft beer and comforting casse-croûte food, but the poutine is now $12, so it does not make the under-$10 cut.
Instead, get the Démontignac for $6 — a loaded sausage sandwich with cheese and Tabasco that has absolutely no business being this good for the price. You will leave full, happy and with enough dough left in your pocket to come back for the poutine another day.
Chez Ma Tante
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Quebecois casse-croûte
Address: 3180, rue Fleury E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the reasons I am so devoted to hot dogs is because they are quick, easy to prepare and almost always the cheapest thing on the menu. Chez Ma Tante takes very little of your money and gives you back a steamie with actual Montreal flair.
The strict under-$10 move is two classic steamies for $7.70. But if you want to switch it up, the Michigan hot dog, topped with meat sauce and diced onions, is $5.55. It's been around since 1929, has the coolest old-school exterior, and is bound to give you that very specific Montreal spirit.
Chez Mein
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 3671, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: $2 chow mein. I genuinely could not believe that sentence when I first heard it, mainly because I do not think anything costs $2 anymore. Not even a chocolate bar that disappoints you after two bites.
But Chez Mein deserves every bit of its glory. This no-frills late-night spot serves up stir-fried noodles drenched in your choice of peanut or teriyaki sauce — simple, saucy and exactly what you want after a night out when every other food option suddenly costs the same as a utility bill.
Yes, it is more of a late-night snack than a proper dinner. But on a $10 budget, you could get four portions and still have $2 left. Or get one and save the rest, because being financially responsible hurts nobody.
I may not have invented rocket science with this list, but if it leaves your wallet and stomach a little more satisfied, I'll have done my job. Will $2 chow mein or $5 gnocchi suddenly make Montreal rent feel affordable? Absolutely not. But it might mean you can eat something good, go out with your friends and still have a few dollars left to contribute to your landlord's next vacation.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.