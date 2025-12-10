These are Montreal's 18 best restaurants right now — according to actual customer reviews
OpenTable users have spoken!
Forget what the critics say — the real foodies have spoken, and OpenTable just revealed which Montreal restaurants people were obsessed with in 2025.
The restaurant reservations platform dropped its annual Top 100 list for Canada, and it's not based on some food writer's opinion. This ranking comes straight from the people who matter most: the ones actually eating there, booking tables, and leaving reviews.
Montreal absolutely crushed it with 18 spots on the list, and every single Quebec restaurant that made the cut is in the city.
The 18 best restaurants in Montreal (according to OpenTable reviews)
Bistro Le Cerf-Volant — 4.9/5 (232 reviews)
8480 Rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
A charming neighbourhood bistro serving elevated French comfort food.
Damas — 4.8/5 (568 reviews)
1209 Avenue Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Syrian fine dining that's been wowing Outremont for years. Their mezze selection is legendary, and the dining room feels like stepping into Damascus.
Ferreira Café — 4.8/5 (401 reviews)
1446 Rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Downtown's Portuguese powerhouse serves some of the best seafood in the city. It's also one of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's favourite spots.
Garde Manger — 4.9/5 (304 reviews)
408 Rue Saint-François-Xavier, Montreal, QC
Chuck Hughes' Old Montreal institution is still pulling crowds in after all these years, and for good reason.
Gia Vin et Grill — 4.7/5 (154 reviews)
1025 Rue Lenoir, Montreal, QC
From some of the same folks who brought us Elena, this St-Henri wine bar and grill does Italian-inspired dishes with an impressive bottle selection.
Hélicoptère — 4.8/5 (156 reviews)
4255 Rue Ontario, Montreal, QC
This Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood gem serves inventive small plates. The menu changes frequently, based on what's fresh and in season.
Joe Beef — 4.8/5 (573 reviews)
2491 Rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Probably Montreal's (or even Canada's) most famous restaurant for a reason. This legendary spot is where Quebec indulgence meets serious culinary skill.
Kitano Shokudo — 4.9/5 (92 reviews)
143 Mont-Royal Ave E, Montreal, QC
Japanese comfort food done right in a casual Le Plateau setting. Their ramen and donburi bowls have a serious following.
Le Club Chasse et Pêche — 4.8/5 (146 reviews)
423 Rue Saint-Claude, Montreal, QC
Old Montreal's upscale hunting lodge-inspired restaurant features refined French-Canadian cuisine in an intimate, romantic setting.
Limbo — 4.8/5 (107 reviews)
45 Av. Mozart O, Montreal, QC
Located in the heart of Little Italy, this hotspot offers a warm, refined atmosphere and a tasting menu designed to be shared
Liverpool House — 4.7/5 (293 reviews)
2501 Rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Joe Beef's more casual sibling, but don't let that fool you. The oysters, seafood towers, and wine selection are top-tier.
Maison Boulud — 4.7/5 (261 reviews)
1228 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montreal, QC
Daniel Boulud's Montreal outpost inside the Ritz-Carlton features classic French fine dining with impeccable service. Their summer patio is also a sight to behold.
McKiernan Rôtisserie — 4.8/5 (388 reviews)
5524 Rue Saint-Patrick, Montreal, QC
A laid-back Sud-Ouest favourite known for rotisserie chicken, hearty seasonal plates, and generous portions in a bright, industrial space by the canal.
Mon Lapin — 4.8/5 (250 reviews)
150 Rue Saint-Zotique E, Montreal, QC
Wine bar meets bistro with an ever-changing menu of inventive small plates. The natural wine selection is one of the city's best.
Montréal Plaza — 4.8/5 (190 reviews)
6230 Rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
This upscale eatery does seasonal dishes that change weekly. Book way ahead — this place is always packed.
Nora Gray — 4.7/5 (145 reviews)
1391 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Griffintown's favourite Italian restaurant helped put the neighbourhood on the map. Customers can expect fresh pasta, wood-fired everything, and a killer wine list.
Restaurant Toqué! — 4.9/5 (245 reviews)
900 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
One of Montreal's top fine dining institutions and arguably the city's best restaurant, Chef Normand Laprise has been setting the standard for decades.
Tuck Shop — 4.8/5 (176 reviews)
4662 Rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
This Saint-Henri spot does elevated comfort food in a cozy, unpretentious way.
All 18 restaurants are currently pulling ratings of 4.7 or higher, which is no small feat when you're dealing with hundreds of real diner reviews. OpenTable determines the rankings using reservation demand, diner reviews, and overall engagement, which basically measures which spots people are actually fighting to book and raving about afterwards.
Toronto dominated the national list with most of Ontario's 45 spots, while Calgary swept Alberta with 16 of the province's 19 restaurants. But Montreal held its own, proving once again that this city's food scene can go toe-to-toe with anyone.
You can explore the entire OpenTable list here.