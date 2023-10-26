Cineplex Is Hosting A Free Movie Day Next Month & Here Are All The Films You Can Watch
Take advantage of discounted concessions, too! 🍿
If you've been on the lookout for free activities in Montreal for the whole family, then Cineplex has totally got you covered. Cineplex cinemas across Canada are offering Canadian moviegoers a shot at a slew of free films next month.
Cineplex is bringing back its annual Community Day where you can catch a number of films for free and enjoy discounted snacks. Considering how expensive doing anything is nowadays, why not take advantage of free movies and $2.50 concessions?
Cineplex' Community Day will take place on November 4, 2023, with a morning of entirely free flicks.
Here are the four films you and the entire family can enjoy on Community Day:
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
The free films will be available across four cinemas in the Greater Montreal Area including Cinéma Banque Scotia Montreal, Cinéma Starcité Montreal, Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon and Cinéma Cineplex Laval.
Free tickets are available for booking now on the Cineplex website.
In addition to getting a film freebie and discount snacks, your visit to the movies will be doing more good than you think. "$1 from concession purchases throughout the entire day will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through our partners at BGC Canada," Cineplex shared on its website.
Cineplex will also be offering other free activities on Community Day. Come November 4, you can also enjoy a morning of free gaming The Rec Room and the Playdium. Per Cineplex, "Community Day guests are eligible for a maximum of one free two-hour non-redemption game band per person. The two-hour game band is timed, and time begins when the game band is activated by the guest once tapped on the first game."
Game band must be activated on November 4, 2023, between 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.
