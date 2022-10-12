Montreal's Dog Halloween Costume Contest Is Back & Here's How To Sign Your Pup Up For Free
Everyone is welcome, even if you don't own a doggo yourself 🐶
Dog lovers and their furry friends have a good reason to feel excited this month. After a first edition in 2021 bringing together dozens of corgis and shibas dressed in their spooky season best, Montreal is hosting another 'PAW-lloween' costume contest at the Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Dog Park on October 29 at 2 p.m.
From a dog superman, a spider with a furry butt, to a donut and even a tiny police officer, last year's event included some tough competitors, but the judges were able to elect doggos Cherry, Fujisan and Peach as Halloween king, queen and princess.
As per a Facebook post, the upcoming gathering for canine enthusiasts should be an "even bigger" version of the 2021 trial contest.
Pawsome Club MTL and Corgi Pawty MTL are co-hosting the second edition this month and this time around, you can register your pet for free via this form, no matter the breed, as long as they don't meow.
This event is open to the public so no worries if you don't own a four-legged friend — perhaps this Halloween pet party will encourage you to correct this huge mistake.
When registering a dog, you can add your doggy's socials, and some pictures, so that your little mascot can receive the Instagram fame he deserves.
Note that Montreal's cutest Halloween contest costume will be postponed to October 30 in case of rain.
Pawlloween Pawty 2022
Cost: Free
When: October 29 at 2 p.m.
Where: Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Dog Park, 5360 rue Mentana