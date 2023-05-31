7 Hidden Spots For Affordable Fun In Montreal, According To Locals
$5 gnocchi and discounted spa visits, anyone?
City living can be tough on the wallet. But when you've got money smarts on your side, you don't have to compromise your lifestyle or budget to get the best experiences Montreal has to offer.
MTL Blog recently reached out on Instagram to find out where y'all find the best deals on food and fun in the city, and you didn't disappoint!
From reliable bargains like $2 chow mein to in-the-know deals like discounted Bota Bota visits, these favourite spots deliver value that will leave you feeling like a million dollars.
Without further ado, here are seven of the top spots MTL Blog readers recommended for budget-friendly fun in the city.
Chez Mein for late-night $2 chow mein
Price: $2 and up
Address: 3671, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Ground floor street access
Why You Need To Try It: If you've hit the town for an affordable night out, keep a toonie on you for Chez Mein's oh-so-tasty noodles. This iconic late-night eatery located on Saint-Laurent serves up $2 chow mein with a delicious peanut sauce.
In the mood to splurge? Chez Mein's number four combo special includes chow mein, two spring rolls and two dumplings for $4.75.
Bota Bota for an evening of relaxation
Price: $60 after 7:20 p.m.
Address: McGill entrance, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: Relax and save at the same time when you visit Bota Bota, Montreal's floating spa, after 7:20 p.m.
An evening journey through the water circuit costs $60 instead of the usual $80 daytime fee, and you don't have to reserve a spot if you visit outside of peak hours on Saturdays.
If you've never been to Bota Bota, expect to cycle between hot, cold and relaxation for two hours of prolonged well-being as you look over Montreal's beautiful Old Port.
Drogheria Fine for $5 takeout gnocchi
Price: $5 (cheese is $1 extra)
Address: 68, rue Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Ground floor street access
Why You Need To Try It: Among Montreal's best-kept secrets is a tiny spot that offers up one of the most delicious dishes in the city. One bite into this pillowy gnocchi (it's the only thing on the menu) and you'll be transported to pasta heaven.
For just a few dollars, you can get your gnocchi drenched in a classic tomato sauce and (if you're into it) red pepper flakes. A hearty shake of pecorino cheese is $1.
While you're in Montreal's Mile End, hop on a BIXI bike and tour the awesome street art nearby. It's only $1.25 to unlock a bike and 15 cents a minute to ride (30 cents a minute for electric bikes).
$20 tickets at the Segal for students & guests under 30
Address: 5170, ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, ASL-interpreted performances, audio-described performances and support for hard-of-hearing visitors.
Why You Need To Try It: If you're looking to save money while immersed in Montreal's vibrant culture, look no further than the Segal Centre for Performing Arts.
Originally a gift to the city's Jewish community, this not-for-profit organization is committed to supporting independent and emerging performance artists from across the country. It's also considered a hot spot for new Canadian-produced musicals.
If you're a student or under 30, you can purchase "Class Act" tickets. For just $20 a ticket, you can see new Canadian theatre and musicals whenever you like.
Plus, you get half-price admission to Broadway Café — a karaoke night dedicated to Broadway hits accompanied by a pianist.
La brume dans mes lunettes for English tea
Price: Starting at $15 per person
Address: 378, rue Saint-Zotique E., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Limited mobility inside, wheelchair-accessible terrasse in summer
Why You Need To Try It: If you thought avocado toast and oat lattés were peak brunch, wait until you try the tea service at La brume.
This cute Montreal spot serves up a tower of midday bites — including cucumber sandwiches, scones with crème fraîche and mini croque monsieurs with goat cheese and honey — and tea made the English way, obviously.
Set menus aptly named after the British royal family cost anywhere between $15 to $30 per person.
Restaurant de l'ITHQ for affordable three-course meals
Price: The three-course set menu starts at $49 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings
Address: 3535, rue St-Denis, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: Eat where the city's future top chefs are trained. You'll get to sample their culinary skills all under the watchful eye of the head instructor, who's there to ensure that the service is nothing less than exceptional.
From Tuesday to Thursday, you can enjoy a three-course menu priced between $49 and $59 — a steal compared to the menus at some of the city's bigger restaurants.
Cineplex on a Tuesday for discounted movie seats
Price: $9 movies on Tuesday nights (including tax)
Address: 2313, rue Ste-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: If you're a movie buff, then you'll want to hit up Cineplex on a Tuesday when you can snag a seat for $9 (down from $13.49). Save the extra cash for other activities on this list or use it towards popcorn and snacks!
Splurge on a VIP ticket on a "Tacos and Tequila Tuesday," and you'll enjoy full recliner seats and two-for-one tacos.
Moviegoers can also join the Scene+ rewards program, which allows them to earn and redeem points in all sorts of places, including Cineplex theatres. You can also join Cineclub for $9.99 per month to get 20% off concessions, no booking fees and a free movie ticket every month that never expires.
