Clorox Is Recalling Some Pine-Sols Sold In Canada Due To Possible Bacterial Contamination
Millions were sold in Canada.
On October 26, the brand Clorox announced a recall of millions of Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners, namely the "Lavender Clean," "Lemon Fresh" and "Mandarin Sunrise" scents. Approximately 7.6 million units were sold in Canada from January 2021 to September 2022.
According to a press release, the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that Clorox says is found widely in soil and water.
According to Health Canada, P. aeruginosa can cause respiratory tract infections. Clorox says people with compromised immune systems or external medical devices are especially vulnerable.
Though the company makes clear that as of October 26, it had not received any reports of illness in Canada related to the products.
The recall only covers Pine-Sol products with date codes that start with "A4" and numbers lower than 222490000. The original Pine-Sol (pine scent) and the multi-surface cleaners in the "Rainforest Dew" and "Spring Blossom" scents are not affected.
If you find one of the colourful bottles at home, you are advised to dispose of the product immediately in its container with other household trash or by pouring the liquid down the toilet or drain. Clorox also advises that consumers products take a picture of the date code on their recalled product.
Consumers can also submit refund requests online or by calling 855-378-4982, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.