These Chocolate Brands Were Recalled By Health Canada Due To An Undeclared Ingredient
They're recalling chocolate now?! ⚠️🍫
It seems as if Health Canada recalls are becoming more and more common and this time around, we're dealing with chocolate! The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled two chocolate brands due to undeclared milk.
Health Canada revealed that Fielding Group Ltd. is recalling Made Chocolates brand 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC brand 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate Extra as both products failed to declare milk on the ingredients label.
The CFIA is urging consumers to double-check their recent chocolate purchases and check the Made and QC brand UPC codes in order to determine if you've got a recalled product on your hands. The Made Chocolates UPC is 063891603514 and the QC brand UPC code is 063891603736.
According to Health Canada, the recalled products were sold in gift baskets in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and "may have been distributed in other provinces and territories."
The recall was first triggered following a consumer complaint, however, there have been no reported reactions linked to either of the recalled chocolate products.
Health Canada is urging consumers who have an allergy to milk to not consume the recalled products as they may cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."
If you have either of the two recalled products, the CFIA indicates that they should be thrown out immediately or returned to the point of purchase.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation and is verifying that the industry is actively removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.