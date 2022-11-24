Club Med Charlevoix's Black Friday Travel Sale Could Land You An All-Inclusive For 60% Off
Skiing, sauna and meals covered for cheap.
The ski chalet and chill vacation you've been dreaming about as the temps drop could be a lot cheaper than you thought. Club Med Charlevoix is offering a major Black Friday deal with up to 60% off on all-inclusive packages.
That means you don't have to worry about getting separate ski passes or figuring out what to eat during your stay.
The Club Med resort, one hour north of Quebec City (and just under four from Montreal), is nestled in the mountains overlooking the Saint Lawrence River. In addition to snow sports, winter hikes and whale watching, you can go swimming indoors or hit up the outdoor jacuzzi. The place is also outfitted with a Finnish-style spa.
The 'superior rooms' feature a queen-sized bed and tub in the ensuite bathroom. You can get either a riverside view or one overlooking the mountain.
All-inclusive stays cover meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Glasses of wine, cocktails and other drinks are bottomless and free.
Guests also have access to Le Massif de Charlevoix, a ski hill with slopes for all levels with lesson included. It boasts the "greatest drop east of the Rockies" and has the highest annual snowfall in Canada (6.5m). Those who aren't ready to ski or snowboard can give the mountain's 7.5 km toboggan path a try.
Overnight stays for two people would usually cost around $513, but with the sale they come down to $232. That puts a weeklong visit around $3,570.
The Club Med Charlevoix Black Friday promotion launches on November 25 and encompasses visits through April 9, 2023.
Club Med Charlevoix Black Friday Deal
What: 60% off all-inclusive stays
When: available as of November 25, 2022
Where: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC