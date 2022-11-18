11 Of Canada's Biggest Black Friday Deals In 2022
Black Friday is now more like a whole season than a single day. Countless brands compete for your attention with flashy offers and extended deals. To help you navigate the consumerist free-for-all, we've compiled some of the biggest Black Friday deals from major brands in Canada.
Note that this information is subject to change as stocks deplete and offers expire. In some cases, brands are staying tight-lipped about the extent of their Black Friday sales and, at the time of writing, are only offering sneak peeks and previews. So these deals could become more extensive, too. Check back for updates.
Walmart
Walmart promises its "biggest Black Friday sale ever" with up to 50% off select items including toys, headphones, video games, appliances, furniture and clothing, to name a few.
You can grab some great deals on smartphones and plans this season, too. In fact, you can get the newest iPhone 14 at $0 upfront and also receive a bonus $100 Walmart gift card.
The Bay
The Bay is offering up to 60% off a selection of items, including clearance stock and up to 65% off of select fine jewelry. That means $80 off for Ugg boots, Nespresso machines and Polar Light Diamonds pieces.
There's also an in-store and online holiday sale with up to 20% off with the promo code 'gift.'
IKEA
IKEA is going green this Black Friday. "At IKEA, we want to enable a healthier and more sustainable life for the many – at an affordable price. That’s why we’re helping customers save money and the planet with Green Friday," the company wrote on its website.
Throughout the month of November, IKEA is offering special offers on its Sell-Back program, additional savings on Circular hub (As-is) items and deals on some of their delish meals.
Amazon
Among Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can get up to 41% off on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine, up to 19% off Samsung tablets, up to 43% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes and up to 30% off cookware.
Prime members will get a half-hour head start on access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holidays. Amazon is also releasing a gift guide with suggestions ranging from "Under $10" to "Under $200."
H&M
On Black Friday, November 25, everything in-store and online will be 25% off. That includes the premium selection of leather boots and vegan Studio Collection studded clogs — both for $169.
H&M Home is also part of the Black Friday extravaganza, so you can get your hands on vintage-style Christmas ornaments ($7.99), housewarming scented candles ($17.99) and a wide selection of bedding for less.
Oh, and not to mention that H&M will also offer 25% off online only on Cyber Monday.
Indigo
Chapters Indigo is coming in hot this holiday season with its early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering up some pretty rad discounts, including 30% off bestselling items, such as arts and crafts, STEM toys, paw patrol and Barbie products.
You can also score up to $150 off Circuit devices, 20% off Lego items and 20% off American Girl-brand products.
Indigo is further offering its plum PLUS members early Black Friday access. Finally, all customers can score a 20% discount between November 17 to 20, 2022.
Old Navy
Old Navy is expected to have "ginormous discounts" this Black Friday. The savings event starts on November 25 and will run all the way through Cyber Monday on November 28.
You can grab some pretty sweet deals on activewear, jeans, underwear, outerwear and "gifts for everyone on your list."
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering up some major deals this Black Friday, including $1,000 off smart TVs, $200 off laptops and $100 off smartwatches.
Additionally, you can save up to 40% on small kitchen appliances and up to 50% on video games and consoles. It's also advertising savings of up to $1,600 on major appliances.
Canadian Tire
Canada Tire is offering up to 45% off of kitchenware, Christmas decor, electronics and tools, to name a few.
Some of the biggest deals include $200 off a Cuisinart Precision Master, $720 off a Heckles Elevation Knife Block Set, $1,900 off the Lagostina 5-Ply Copper Clad Cookware Set and $100 off the Outer Pro-7 Speed Blender.
As for electronics, you can snag a 58-inch RCA Smart TV for only $413.99 and a Skywroth 40-inch Smart TV for $255.99.
Sephora
So far, Sephora is only giving customers a sneak peek at its Black Friday deals, which include discounts on countless beauty products. You can get 50% off the Naked eyeshadow palette, Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment and Benefit brow pencil.
Customers can also enjoy Sephora's Cyber Week with 25% off different brands, including Makeup For Ever, Clinique, Kiehl's, Tarte, Fenty Beauty and Peter Thomas Roth, every single day through November 28.
Costco
Costco Canada is also joining in on the Black Friday fun with a five-day sale, including savings on clothes, appliances and electronics.
You can save $200 on an HP Pavilion touchscreen laptop, up to $130 on Thomasville rugs, and $200 on a Lenovo desktop. Costco Canada will have its early Black Friday savings event from November 14 to 18 and its Black Friday weekend savings event from November 25 to 28.
