Montreal Weather In December Looks Ugly — Here's What To Expect For Christmas
Winter is here 🤧❄️🌡
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. You can feel it in the air, with the sudden drop in temperature after a much-appreciated unusually mildMontreal weather spell at the beginning of November.
Now you might be wondering what your holiday season is going to look like, and if you should prepare for a white Christmas this time around.
The Old Farmers' Almanac, which is based on a mathematical and astronomical formula used for centuries, has released its Quebec weather forecast for December.
Per the Almanac, the last month of 2022 should begin with three days of light snow and flurries. You'll need to have winter tires on your car as soon as you kick off the countdown to Christmas on your advent calendar.
Then, from December 4 to 7, a storm moving up the spine of the Appalachians will bring snow at first but it will turn to rain eventually. You might want to cozy up indoors and binge-watch all the Christmas movies available on Netflix.
From December 8 to 11, we will have to deal with persistent light precipitation, but the weather should clear up (with colder temperatures) until mid-December.
The forecast predicts unsettled conditions thereafter, but wet snow will turn into rain from December 20 to 23. You can expect showers around Christmas time, but hopefully, the weather will become fair and colder by Boxing day.
Finally, from December 28 to 31, snow will become rain again. Now, you know what to expect so that your festivities don't get ruined by unexpected weather conditions.