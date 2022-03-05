Conflict In Ukraine: Benoit Charette Demands An Apology From Green Party Of Quebec Leader
Alex Tyrrell's tweets about Ukraine caused quite the controversy!
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing a lot of strong reactions around the world, Quebec included. On March 4, the leader of the Green Party of Quebec, Alex Tyrrell, stirred up quite the controversy after sharing his opinion regarding the matter on Twitter.
Alex Tyrrell's tweet ruffled so many feathers that the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Benoit Charette, responded directly to him and demanded an apology.
Je demande donc au gouvernement canadien, am\u00e9ricain et au pays membre de l'OTAN de cesser l\u2019envoi d\u2019armes en Ukraine, d'appuyer des n\u00e9gociations s\u00e9reuses avec la Russie d\u00e8s maintenant afin de permettre une deescalade imm\u00e9diate et pour sauver des vies.— Alex Tyrrell (@Alex Tyrrell) 1646428599
"The most recent Russian demands for a neutral and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, its demilitarization, its denazification, as well as the recognition of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk are reasonable demands that I believe should be accepted," Alex Tyrrell said on Twitter before sharing even more of his thoughts.
"I, therefore, call on the Canadian, American and NATO government to stop sending arms to Ukraine, support serious negotiations with Russia now to allow for immediate de-escalation and to save lives," Tyrrell wrote.
His thoughts resulted in a number of strong reactions from many Quebecers, accusing Alex Tyrrel of being "pro-Russian propaganda" and "disgrace to the environmental movement."
The tweets garnered so many responses that Benoit Charette chimed in, too!
Il nous arrive tous de l'\u00e9chapper. L\u00e0, vous l'avez \u00e9chapp\u00e9 solidement... La seule chose \u00e0 faire dans les circonstances est de le reconna\u00eetre et de vous excuser, notamment aupr\u00e8s des Ukrainiens et des Juifs d'ici et d'ailleurs.— Benoit Charette (@Benoit Charette) 1646499235
"We all miss the mark sometimes. Now you've missed it solidly...The only thing to do in these circumstances is to acknowledge it and apologize, especially to Ukrainians and Jews here and elsewhere," said the Minister for the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change.
Alex Tyrrel later went back on his word, and while he didn't apologize, he clarified what he was trying to say.
Pour \u00eatre clair, je condamne l'invasion russe et la violence des deux c\u00f4t\u00e9s de ce conflit. Je suis un pacifiste qui s'oppose \u00e0 la guerre. Je m'exprime en faveur de la paix afin d'\u00e9viter de nouvelles violences, des bombardements, des meurtres et des combats en Ukraine.— Alex Tyrrell (@Alex Tyrrell) 1646499739
"To be clear, I condemn the Russian invasion and the violence on both sides of this conflict. I am a pacifist who opposes war. I am speaking out for peace in order to avoid further violence, bombing, killing and fighting in Ukraine," he wrote.
