This Netflix Canada Documentary Tackles The Evolution Of The Conflict In Ukraine
The documentary is well worth adding to your Netflix watchlist!
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has garnered international attention since Russia invaded Ukraine back on February 24, 2022. Since then, many world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have implemented a number of sanctions against Russia.
This includes the ceasing of the sale of Russian alcohol products across Canada, the sale of Russian oil, and the ban of Russian planes entering Canadian airspace.
While the ongoing war can be difficult to understand, particularly when it comes to its catalyst, a 2015 Netflix documentary, Winter On Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom illustrates the evolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The strident film was filmed in Kyiv by Evgeny Mikhailovich Afineevsky, an Israeli-American film director and producer. The documentary, which features an array of jarring scenes and testimonials, highlights the protests that took place in Maiden Square back in November 2013 and continued well into 2014.
The demonstrations ultimately led to the 93-day "Euromaidan" revolution in Ukraine, as the people began to demand former President, Viktor Yanukovych to have Ukraine join the European Union. Yanukovych refused to sign the trade agreement with the EU in favour of relations with Russia.
Yanukovych was later removed from office in 2014 following the Revolution of Dignity. Throughout the film's 1 hour and 38 minutes, viewers are able to grasp the harsh reality of the conflict through testimonies from students, artists, soldiers and many others.
The clashes that took place in the capital shed light on what is currently transpiring in Eastern Europe and why. The documentary allows viewers to understand the evolution of the conflict and how war has come to break out in 2022 — nearly a decade following Euromaidan.
The film went on to receive an Academy Award nomination in 2016, so it's well worth the watch.
For those without a Netflix Canada account, the official Netflix YouTube page has made the film available for public viewing on its platform and can be watched here.