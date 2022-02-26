Trending Topics

Quebec Orders SAQ To Remove All Russian Alcohol Products In Solidarity With Ukraine

The SAQ has removed the ten Russian products sold throughout their stores, they said.

Associate Editor
SAQ logo sign on the outside of a Montreal store
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Quebec has now become the latest province in Canada to withdraw and ban the sale of Russian alcohols as a way to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine. The Quebec Minister of Finance, Eric Girard issued a tweet on February 25, requesting the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) remove all Russian products.

"In solidarity with the Ukrainian people, I have asked the SAQ to withdraw all products from Russia," Girard said.

The SAQ did not hesitate when it came to Quebec's request, and have stated they will and have already removed Russian alcohols from their shelves.

"At the request of the Quebec government, we will withdraw as soon as possible the ten or so products from Russia currently available in our stores," the SAQ tweeted out on February 25.

The SAQ is not the only Canadian alcohol distributor to pull Russian products off their shelves in solidarity with Ukraine. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) also issued a statement saying they too would immediately be removing all Russian alcohols from their stores.

"Following government directive, effective immediately, all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO sales channels, including 679 LCBO stores across the province, lcbo.com and LCBO Convenience Outlets," the LCBO said.

Canada has made their stance regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine clear. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine — stating that "these unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," and that "Russia’s actions will be met with severe consequences."

