Costco Canada Has Heaps Of Holiday Chocolate For Cheap — Here Are 7 Oversized Deals
Sweet deals for sweet tooths. 🍫
Costco's sizeable supply of holiday confections has taken over half a dozen store aisles, making them look like overstock from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Generous portions of gourmet brands like Lindt, Godiva and Toblerone are actually affordable and you can find cute winter-appropriate goodies to decorate or sip on while it's snowing outside.
Here are seven of the most decadent deals to gift (or hoard):
Kit Kat Cabin & Hut Kit
Kit Kat Cabin & Hut Building Kits.
Cost: $19.99
Reason to try: This Kit Kat cabin and hut kit is a more rustic take on the seasonal gingerbread house, replacing spiced cookie walls with chocolate-covered wafers. The crunchy construction includes milk chocolate and white Kit Kat bars, Smarties, sprinkles and icing. If you'd rather go a more classic route, Costco also stocks a pre-built gingerbread mansion ($14.99) that really encapsulates that saying 'eat the rich.'
Toblerone
Massive Toblerone bars.
Cost: $15.99
Reason to try: This triangular treat is a Swiss holiday classic combining honey, almond nougat, and milk chocolate. It's perfect for fondue… and notoriously pricey (unless you buy in bulk). Costco sells a solid 750g bar of the stuff for what would cost you more than twice elsewhere.
Fudge Train
The Fudge Train.
Cost: $29.99
Reason to try: While twisted gift-givers may derive some pleasure from handing recipients this awkwardly named set, people who don't have their minds in the gutter will gladly choo-choose this Santa Express carrying individually-wrapped chocolates. The wheels are spinnable and the carriages are fillable, making it a cute reusable holiday container.
Lindt Box
Boxes of assorted Lindt chocolates.
Cost: $21.99
Reason to try: Each box contains 72 assorted Lindor chocolate truffles, including milk, dark, white and hazelnut. The melt-in-your-mouth sweets make for the perfect gift to give a dinner host or to share with friends. You can also shove the extras into your winter coat pockets for discovery during moments when you begin to question why you're living in a frozen hellscape.
Carnation Hot Chocolate
A close-up of a Turtles hot chocolate sachet. Right: A box of Carnation hot chocolate.
Cost: $14.99
Reason to try: This variety pack has four kinds of hot chocolates to help you enjoy your favourite candy bars in drink form. Each box holds 40 sachets of Aero S'mores, Rolo, Turtles and After Eight powder, each with a different design so you don't mix up the minty and marshmellowy flavours.
Godiva Gift Baskets
Godiva gift baskets.
Cost: $29.99
Reason to try: Gift baskets are made to give those people on your list who you don't know well enough to get something really personal. There are tons of options between $30-75 at Costco, but the Godiva one is especially well-packaged. It comes with Godiva Hazelnut Oysters, dark chocolate-covered mini pretzels, Crème Brûlée truffles and chocolate-covered graham crackers, placed in a ceramic planter.
After Eight
Someone holds a box of After Eight. Right: A stack of After Eight boxes.
@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram, @w.princetagram | Instagram
Cost: $14.99
Reason to try: If you're in the mood for a wafer-thin mint, how about three boxes worth? The After Eight serving at Costco contains three 300g boxes of mint-filled dark chocolates. That could make for three fancy food gifts in one, or just make sure you never run out of the post-dinner dessert.