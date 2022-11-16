9 Of Costco Montreal's Best, Oddest (& Most Enormous) Gifts This Holiday Season
The holiday selection is as hefty as the wholesale portions.
The holiday selection at Costco in Montreal is as hefty as its wholesale portions. There are aisles dedicated to dozens of gourmet chocolates, gift baskets and other treats that make for easy and affordable gifts.
If you're looking for something a little more unique, here are some of the oddest and biggest choices on offer this year:
Star Wars Pyrex
A glass container with a pink top and Yoda designs. Right: A box of Star Wars Pyrex food storage.
Cost: $15.99
Reason to buy: These adorable (and durable) Pyrex containers are made of glass, which means they won't turn to the dark side no matter what you store in them. Discolouration isn't a worry and neither is aging out of use, like plastic containers. The eight-piece set is on sale until November 20, at which point they go back up to $20.
Starbucks Winter Blend
A bag of Starbuck Winter Blend beans. Right:
Cost: $27.99
Reason to buy: Starbucks enthusiasts can grab a bag of these winter blend beans for comfort on chilly days. It's a medium roast, so the flavour is full body with a hint of nuts. If you don't have a grinder at home, you can grind them on-site near the food counter. Those with a Kuerig can snag the Starbucks Holiday Blend K Cups instead ($39.99).
Umbra Gallery Frames
Boxes of frames.
Cost: $32.99
Reason to buy: This frame starter kit is the perfect way to make that home gallery wall you always wanted, for cheap. Each of the seven included frames is measured to half the height of its companions, meaning the layout options are endless. The frames are matte black with a wood grain effect and can fit a selection of 8x10, 5x7 and 4x6 photos.
Hershey's Kisses Holiday Pack
A bag of assorted holiday Kisses. Right: Boxes of the chocolates.
Cost: $10.99
Reason to buy: This 630g bag of Hershey's Kisses has three holiday flavours for the price of one (seriously, you can find a much smaller bag of just one of these flavours for around the same price at most Montreal pharmacies). Fill up on Cookies 'n' Cream, Hot Cocoa and Sugar Cookie chocolates, or fill a loved one's stocking with the treats. Each flavour actually tastes as advertised -- Sugar Cookie is a white creme with crunchy cookie bits, Hot Cocoa is a marshmallow creme centre blanketed in chocolate, and Cookies 'n' Creme is white chocolate with milk chocolate cookie bits.
Bleu Lavande Hand Soap
Cost: $19.99
Reason to buy: This fancy Quebec-made lavender hand soap makes for an excellent gift for yourself, a loved one or colleague. Not only does it smell amazing, but it'll give you flashbacks to sunny days. You can even plan a visit to the lavender fields where the flowers pressed to make this soap are grown during the summer.
Amish Country Popcorn Variety Pack
Cost: $19.99
Reason to buy: Fans of popcorn are going to want to try all of the six kernal varieties in this pack. Each one has a different taste and texture, from uniquely-flavoured purple and red, to sweet midnight blue and 'melt-in-your-mouth' ladyfinger. You can also pair the popcorn with salty or sweet toppings, like chipotle salt and cinnamon sugar.
Archibald Brewery Gift Pack
Cost: $18.99
Reason to buy: This gift pack of eight Archibald beers comes with glasses (no, not the Matante face glasses, drinking ones.) The box set is a great deal or gift for fans of the Quebec brewery. A four-pack of the blonde ale usually costs around $13.99, so you can double your stock for just $5 more.
Nutella (3 kg)
A 3 kg tub of Nutella.
Cost: $21.49
Reason to buy: The worst thing about Nutella (aside from its use of palm oil) is craving it when it runs out. Fortunately, a giant 3 kg tub of Nutella from Costco's Business Centre is just the tip of the hazelnut spread iceberg. Depending on your consumption, you can also grab two 1 kg large glass tubs ($14.99) or 64 mini 25 g pots ($37.99). The sizing goes down to tiny packets for one slice of toast, making this aisle look like a set of Nutella nesting dolls.
Create A Treat Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit
Cost: $11.99
Reason to buy: If you want to make an edible version of the STM's new merch, or simply enjoy a winter activity with friends and family, this inexpensive kit is the way to go. It comes with a selection of 20 ready-to-decorate chocolate and vanilla cookies along with pre-made red, green and white icing pouches and festive candies.
Dog Delights Advent Calendar
Cost: $23.99
Reason to buy: This is a bonus gift buy for any furry friends in your life. If you're fully stocked on holiday chocolates, you can pay it forward to your pup, or roommate's doggo with a daily dose of treats. The "dog-vent" calendar has one morsel allocated per day in December.