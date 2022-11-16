18 Hilarious & Relatable Reactions To The First Snow In Montreal
The first snow is utterly predictable but social media users are freaking out anyway. And we love them for it.
Snow has arrived in Montreal. It might look pretty now, but it also portends five long months of slippery streets, messy intersections, painful cold and getting screamed at by sidewalk plows. And this first snowfall won't be insignificant. The Montreal weather forecast calls for up to 10 centimetres in the metro area. Other parts of the province could get up to 25.
Naturally, Quebecers flocked to social media to share their reactions and feign shock at this utterly predictable annual event. Here's a compilation of some of our favourites.
\u201cNot to sound dramatic , and I wouldn't be Canadian if I didn't tweet this for the first snowfall of the year. \n\nWhat???!? 10 cm of freaking snow tomorrow !?!?! NOOOOOO \ud83d\ude21\ud83d\ude29 why do I live here ? \ud83d\ude06 #Montreal #MontrealProblems\u201d— Mikey Mike (@Mikey Mike) 1668560950
People seem to fall into three camps: those who simply tolerate the inevitable slide into winter, those who embrace it with glee, and those for whom the first snowfall is the worst thing to ever happen to any living thing on the planet ever.
\u201cPremier tapis blanc dans la r\u00e9gion de Montreal mercredi \nD\u00e9but de la neige vers 5-6h00\nFin de la neige vers 15-16h\nTotal 8-10 cm\nImpact: choc \u00e9motionnel garanti\u201d— Gilles Brien (@Gilles Brien) 1668526628
In fairness, it can be hard to enjoy the first snowfall when you realize it's only a sample of what's to come in the months ahead.
\u201cJe ne suis pas pr\u00eate mentalement pour 5 mois et demi de neige ..\n#Montreal #fucklhiver\u201d— Manon Gruaz \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc9c\u270a (@Manon Gruaz \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc9c\u270a) 1668601177
Others are undeterred.
\u201cGM CT! \u2764\ufe0f\n\nFirst snow has landed in Montreal! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\u2744\ufe0f\n\nHAVE A GREAT DAY! \ud83c\udf04\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Chunky \ud83c\udff9 (@Chunky \ud83c\udff9) 1668601674
Valid:
\u201cfuck snow fuck winter fuck montreal fuck canada fuck seasonal depression\u201d— \u1d0d\u1d00\u029f\u1d00\u1d0b\ud83e\uddde\u200d\u2642\ufe0f (@\u1d0d\u1d00\u029f\u1d00\u1d0b\ud83e\uddde\u200d\u2642\ufe0f) 1668601478
Some good vibes:
\u201cAaaahhhh! Bon je sais que dans 3 mois je serais \u00e9coeur\u00e9e. Mais en attendant j\u2019adore la premi\u00e8re neige! C\u2019est toujours aussi magique! \ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd29 #neige #montreal\u201d— Madame Scarlette (@Madame Scarlette) 1668599646
For some, it's doubly bad news this morning.
\u201cMe bc the Habs are loosing and it's supposed to snow in Montreal tomorrow\u201d— vic | seeing ateez \u2764 (@vic | seeing ateez \u2764) 1668563406
Are you team "hate the cold" or team "let it snow"?
\u201cFirst snow of the season here in Montr\u00e9al. It's pretty but I hate being cold \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— m e e p / p u r r i \ud83e\udd8a (@m e e p / p u r r i \ud83e\udd8a) 1668596531
\u201cLet it snow! A beautiful start to this Montreal morning. Have a wonderful day everyone, big hug to you if you need one. Love always x\ud83d\ude0d\ud83c\udf28\u2744\ufe0f\ud83d\udc9a\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Suzanne Gagnon (@Suzanne Gagnon) 1668600717
\u201cMontreal is receiving snow in a few hours.\nI've never been so scared.\u201d— Gazal Preet Kaur (@Gazal Preet Kaur) 1668564756
Don't forget your winter tires.
\u201cTomorrow marks the first day of,\n\nOh shit I forgot how to drive in snow season in Montreal.\u201d— I\u2019m Canadian\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@I\u2019m Canadian\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1668556141
\u201cCan\u2019t believe people been living in Montreal this long and still don\u2019t know how to drive in the snow\u201d— \ud83c\udf99VasFaireTaTiasse\ud83c\udfa4 (@\ud83c\udf99VasFaireTaTiasse\ud83c\udfa4) 1668602445
They must be from France:
\u201cQuand des coll\u00e8gues d\u00e9crivent cette premi\u00e8re neige sur Montr\u00e9al comme \u00e9tant une \u00ab\u00a0temp\u00eate\u00a0\u00bb\u2026\u201d— Caropouk (@Caropouk) 1668600401
For the last time, weather ≠ climate.
\u201cLa neige arrive.\u201d— Phil de Montr\u00e9al sait compter (@Phil de Montr\u00e9al sait compter) 1668588571
This is when Quebec's boomer population plummets as snowbirds flock south. It's always amusing to see people in Hawaiian shirts in line for the 747 bus at Lionel-Groulx station.
\u201cOk arr\u00eatez le concours, c'est moi qui gagne le voyage \u00e0 Cuba pour le premier bonhomme de neige \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al \ud83e\udd73\u201d— El cowboy (@El cowboy) 1668600277
The metro is the superior option.
\u201cI don\u2019t know who needs to see this, but if don\u2019t have snow tires on your car in Montreal today, for heaven\u2019s sake, take the Metro. And wear a mask while doing so.\u201d— Matt Aronson (@Matt Aronson) 1668601280
10 centimetres is NOTHING for Quebecers.
\u201c1\u00e8re neige demain matin avec des rafales \u00e0 40km/h (jusqu\u2019\u00e0 10cm pr\u00e9vu pour Mtl)\u2026\u201d— Edith \u2764\ufe0f Montr\u00e9al (@Edith \u2764\ufe0f Montr\u00e9al) 1668567885
This tweet is from November 14 but obviously relevant. It's the soundtrack of the season.
\u201cthe montreal snow removal truck siren down the street in the middle of the night:\u201d— sydnail & I (@sydnail & I) 1668449241
Good luck out there.
