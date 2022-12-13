Search on MTL Blog

These Are The Best Grocery Stores Across Montreal, According To Montrealers

Which grocery store is your favourite?

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Costco executive member card. Right: Interior of a Maxi grocery store.

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Grandmaisonc | Dreamstime
It's no secret that groceries are hella expensive, and with prices only expected to increase in 2023, finding a Montreal grocery store that offers a wide selection of products at a cheaper cost is a must for many. So, this got us thinking...

We asked you all on Instagram for your favourite grocery stores in Montreal and we received nearly 150 messages and over 25 recommendations. Here are the top 15 grocery stores that received the most submissions:

Supermarché PA

Why You Should Go: A fan-favourite location with great prices and great parking (as many of you noted).

Website

Marché Newon

Why You Should Go: An affordable grocery store with a wide range of Asian food products.

Address:

  • 4906, rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC (Namur metro)
  • 1616, rue Saint-Catherine O, Suite 302 Montreal, QC (Downtown)

Website

Segal's Market

Why You Should Go: Segal's has been operating since 1927, offering fresh produce and a selection of organic groceries.

Address: 4001, boul. St Laurent, Montreal, QC

Website

Costco

Why You Should Go: Bulk items and weird pricey stuff you didn't know about.

Website

Adonis

Why You Should Go: Specialty Middle Eastern and Mediterranean products.

Website

Maxi

Why You Should Go: Discount grocery retailer with a touch of No Name-brand products.

Website

Marché Lian Tai

Why You Should Go: Excellent selection of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices.

Address: 1993, boul. Marcel-Laurin, Montreal, QC

Website

IGA

Why You Should Go: Market-style grocery store with delicious ready-to-eat meals.

Website

Super C

Why You Should Go: Discount supermarket chain with a wide selection of products.

Website

L'intermarché

Why You Should Go: A quaint market-style grocer with affordable prices.

Website

Metro

Why You Should Go: Local grocer with fresh and ready-to-eat meals.

Website

Walmart

Why You Should Go: A one-stop-shop experience. If you're getting groceries and remember you also need socks, a plunger and a BBQ grill (as one would), then Walmart's got your back.

Website

Marché Tau

Why You Should Go: Local grocer with specialty health and organic products.

Website

Provigo

Why You Should Go: Wide selection of products at a reasonable cost. Oh, and not to mention Provigo's newest gourmet upgrade! Freshly made pizza anyone?

Website

T&T Supermarket

Address: 300, ave. Sainte Croix Ave, Montreal, QC

When: Opening December 15, 2022

Find out more

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
