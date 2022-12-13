These Are The Best Grocery Stores Across Montreal, According To Montrealers
Which grocery store is your favourite?
It's no secret that groceries are hella expensive, and with prices only expected to increase in 2023, finding a Montreal grocery store that offers a wide selection of products at a cheaper cost is a must for many. So, this got us thinking...
We asked you all on Instagram for your favourite grocery stores in Montreal and we received nearly 150 messages and over 25 recommendations. Here are the top 15 grocery stores that received the most submissions:
Supermarché PA
Why You Should Go: A fan-favourite location with great prices and great parking (as many of you noted).
Marché Newon
Why You Should Go: An affordable grocery store with a wide range of Asian food products.
Address:
- 4906, rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC (Namur metro)
- 1616, rue Saint-Catherine O, Suite 302 Montreal, QC (Downtown)
Segal's Market
Why You Should Go: Segal's has been operating since 1927, offering fresh produce and a selection of organic groceries.
Address: 4001, boul. St Laurent, Montreal, QC
Costco
Why You Should Go: Bulk items and weird pricey stuff you didn't know about.
Adonis
Why You Should Go: Specialty Middle Eastern and Mediterranean products.
Maxi
Why You Should Go: Discount grocery retailer with a touch of No Name-brand products.
Marché Lian Tai
Why You Should Go: Excellent selection of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices.
Address: 1993, boul. Marcel-Laurin, Montreal, QC
IGA
Why You Should Go: Market-style grocery store with delicious ready-to-eat meals.
Super C
Why You Should Go: Discount supermarket chain with a wide selection of products.
L'intermarché
Why You Should Go: A quaint market-style grocer with affordable prices.
Metro
Why You Should Go: Local grocer with fresh and ready-to-eat meals.
Walmart
Why You Should Go: A one-stop-shop experience. If you're getting groceries and remember you also need socks, a plunger and a BBQ grill (as one would), then Walmart's got your back.
Marché Tau
Why You Should Go: Local grocer with specialty health and organic products.
Provigo
Why You Should Go: Wide selection of products at a reasonable cost. Oh, and not to mention Provigo's newest gourmet upgrade! Freshly made pizza anyone?
T&T Supermarket
Address: 300, ave. Sainte Croix Ave, Montreal, QC
When: Opening December 15, 2022
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.