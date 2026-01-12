These popular chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination
You might want to check your pantry.
If you've bought chocolate at Costco recently, you might want to check your pantry.
A popular chocolate brand is recalling certain products sold on the retailer's website due to a potential contamination issue, and customers who purchased the affected items can get a full refund.
According to a notice from Cotsco, Peace By Chocolate has issued a voluntary recall of certain pistachio-containing chocolate products after one of its ingredient suppliers, Tootsi Impex Inc., recalled a specific lot of pistachios over possible Salmonella contamination.
The recall affects the Peace by Chocolate Small Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949347) and Peace by Chocolate Medium Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949350), both sold on Costco.ca between September 7 and December 3, 2025.
Both variety packs included pistachio-containing chocolates have been added to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food recall notice covering various pistachios and pistachio-containing products.
And this is far from the only pistachio product that's been recalled lately. Over 220 pistachio-based items have been pulled from shelves across Quebec and Canada since fall 2025 — including ice cream, desserts, bulk nuts and chocolates — all linked to a nationwide Salmonella outbreak that's sickened at least 155 people, 77 of them in Quebec.
The two specific recalled products in the Peace by Chocolate variety packs are the Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates and The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar.
For the 160-gram Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates, here are the affected items:
- Lot number 25284 and best before date 2026OC11
- Lot number 25297 and best before date 2026OC24
- Lot number 25247 and best before date 2026SE04
- Lot number 25251 and best before date 2026SE08
- Lot number 25329 and best before date 2026NO25
For the 92-gram The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar, here are the affected items:
- Lot number 25245 and best before date 2027FE28
- Lot number 25322 and best before date 2027MA18
- Lot number 25300 and best before date 2027AL22
- Lot number 25280 and best before date 2027AL06
- Lot number 25281 and best before date 2027AL06
No other products in the Peace by Chocolate variety packs are being recalled, so any lot codes besides the ones listed aren't affected.
If you want a full refund, you can return the entire variety pack or just the affected products to any Costco Canada warehouse.
The CFIA is urging people to check if they have the recalled products and not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them.
According to the agency, food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled. Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications can include severe arthritis.