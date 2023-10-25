Daylight Saving Time 2023 In Canada Is Ending & Here’s When Clocks Fall Back
Get ready for earlier sunsets. 🌆
We have reached that point of the year again: daylight saving time.
On November 5, 2023, at 2 a.m., daylight saving time in North America will end and the clocks will be set to go back an hour. This means Canadians can expect earlier nights and brighter mornings ahead, that is after it takes you a week to adjust to the time change.
Now, while any time change can throw us out of whack, daylight saving time is far better than standard time, where we spring forward, lose an hour of sleep and never recover until we can finally get that hour back. Mhm, that's right. Clocks will "fall back" this time around, which means you get an extra hour of sleep.
So, what is daylight saving time? Here's everything you need to know about the end of daylight saving time in Canada in 2023.
Is it daylight saving time or daylight savings time?
Before we even jump into what daylight saving time is, it's best to cover the proper spelling first.
"Daylight saving time" is technically the correct version, considering the practice is, in fact, saving daylight. However, many people say "daylight savings time" adding an "s" at the end of "saving." While the plural version is not grammatically correct, it is so commonly used that it's become an accepted variant of daylight saving time.
What is daylight saving time?
According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the custom of advancing the clocks by one hour during the warmer months and then reverting them to standard time in the autumn. This practice is employed to maximize the utilization of natural daylight.
Daylight saving time was first observed in Canada in 1908, meaning we have been practicing DST for over 110 years.
Now, everyone knows that clocks either "spring forward" or "fall back" and luckily this time around, they are falling back by an hour. Since 2007, Canadians have been setting their clock forward one hour in the spring when daylight saving time starts (lose one hour) and then setting their clock back one when daylight saving time ends in the fall (regain one hour).
When does daylight saving time end in 2023?
After its start on March 12, 2023, daylight saving time will officially come to an end across Canada on November 5, 2023, at 2 a.m, per Time and Date.
Which parts of Canada use daylight saving time?
Per the Canadian National Research Council, "daylight saving time in Canada is determined by provincial legislation."
Turns out that certain regions of Canada do not use daylight saving time. These regions include the east, northeast and southeast regions of British Columbia, the northwest region of Ontario, the east of Quebec and all of Saskatchewan and Yukon, according to Time and Date.
When does daylight saving time start in 2024?
Daylight saving time will return for much of Canada on Sunday, March 10, 2024 when clocks "spring forward" and we lose that precious hour of sleep again.
