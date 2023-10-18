TikTok Revealed The Top Culture Shocks For Canadian Newcomers
Moving to a different country can be a whirlwind of emotions. The anticipation of new experiences blends with the occasional stumble in unfamiliar territory. And while every expat mentally prepares for a dance with the unexpected, TikTok has become a resource for Canadian newcomers, shedding light on the more peculiar steps of the Great White North.
Canada uncovered
Canada, often revered for its natural beauty and multicultural society, has its own set of culture shocks that leave newcomers wide-eyed and occasionally bewildered. Financial service provider Remitly took to the social platform to understand what leaves newcomers to Canada wide-eyed. Filtering through 155 TikTok videos on "culture shock in Canada," they unearthed a mix of chilly revelations and wild wonders.
One of the most prominent culture shocks in Canada is the relentless presence of snow. While many newcomers may be familiar with the concept of a white winter, Canada takes it to a whole new level. Snow becomes not just a season but an integral part of life, often stretching its frosty fingers across the better part of the year. The intensity and duration have many Canadian newcomers reconsidering their definition of "seasonal wardrobe," as they grapple with the perpetual need for warm clothing and snow boots.
Winter time at La Visitation Park in Montreal.Louise Rivard | Dreamstime
If you've transitioned from a tropical or temperate climate, Canada's winters might already be a shock to the system. But this year, there's more to consider than just the customary cold. El Niño, a term that has occasionally spelled relief in the icy calendar of Canadian winters, is on the horizon again. This year that means potential anomalies in temperature, unpredictable snowfalls, and sporadic storm surges. El Niño's presence adds another layer to the Canadian winter experience. Encountering an unexpected climate twist can intensify the cultural shock, even for those braced for the cold. For newcomers, especially, it serves as a reminder of the country's meteorological unpredictability.
Call of the wild
Canada's wildlife is another aspect that leaves newcomers in awe. The Canadian landscape is teeming with unusual fauna, from moose leisurely strolling across roads to beavers diligently constructing their dams across rivers. The diversity and proximity of these creatures are startling and unique, giving newcomers a real taste of Canada's wild side.
In the vast expanses of the Canadian wilds, the chittering of squirrels can be heard, raccoons rummage through the garbage, and the mighty bald eagle soars overhead. Yet, for many newcomers, the occasional sight of a black bear sauntering through a backyard or the lyrical call of the loon across a quiet lake is nothing short of surreal. For many, it's like stepping into a real-life nature documentary, minus the narration.
Supersize me, Uncle Sam
Of course, Canada isn’t the only place newcomers get a bit of a cultural surprise. With global migration patterns in flux and over 281 million people choosing to call a new country home, understanding the nuances of their chosen destination becomes pivotal.
South of the border, the US serves its cultural shocks in supersized portions. Newcomers quickly learn about the deeply ingrained tipping culture, often through awkward encounters with disgruntled waitstaff. American food culture, too, presents its own set of surprises, from mammoth meal portions to the delightful discovery of free drink refills and an encyclopedia of egg-cooking methods.
Euro-peculiarities
Across the Atlantic, those new to the UK discover quirks that are charmingly British. From the sheer amount of tea consumed to linguistic nuances like using “You alright” as a greeting, many migrants express astonishment at the potable tap water, a luxury not common in various parts of the world.
A street market in Tours, France.Daniel M. Cisilino | Dreamstime
In Europe, each country flaunts its distinct identity. Newcomers in France often marvel at the daily grocery shopping ritual, attributed to the French love for fresh produce. Beyond food, the prevalent smoking culture and the customary cheek-kissing greeting further underscore the distinct cultural nuances encountered by those new to France. On the other hand, those in Spain grapple with the "lateness" of life, from evening meals to nights out.
In Germany, Sundays are cherished as a day of rest, with most shops closing their doors and streets often going quiet. Over in Italy, children are treated with a remarkable level of maturity. It's not uncommon to see young Italians engaging in adult-like conversations, sometimes even partaking in traditional activities such as sipping espresso or staying up late with family.
Kiwis, Aussies & mullets, oh my
Across the world, the casual stride of barefoot Australians and New Zealanders in supermarkets can leave newcomers doing a visual double-check. And when they're not being floored by the free-spirited footwear choices, they're getting an earful of colourful slang and catching glimpses of iconic hairstyles like the mullet — because apparently, the '80s called and Australasia didn't want to hang up.
These culture shocks, while sometimes amusing, can often lead to a feeling of being off-balance. However, the power of community cannot be understated. Expat support networks, regular conversations with loved ones back home, and sharing these unique experiences can ease the transition and help newcomers adapt to their new environment.
From culture shock to community-strong
Business Management Director at Remitly, Jago McKenzie, emphasized the significance of awareness before moving to a new country, stating, "Moving to a new country can be one of the biggest life changes you can make. No matter how organized and prepared you are with visas, lining up jobs, and accommodation, there will always be an element of the unexpected when moving somewhere new."
Being aware of these culture shocks before moving can help ex-pats hit the ground running and make settling in a lot easier.
Every nation has its quirks that make it uniquely special. For those embracing the Canadian way, remember: the cold may nip at your toes, but the warmth of the culture more than makes up for it. And when in doubt, maybe just turn to TikTok for a crash course in adapting to the new and unfamiliar.
