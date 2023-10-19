The Friendliest Cities In The World Were Ranked & Canada Dominated The List
A Quebec destination also made the cut.
Canadians are known for being polite and it seems as if the stereotype isn't too far from being true. Condé Nast Traveler recently ranked the most friendly cities in the world, and Canada completely dominated the list. In fact, four Canadian cities made the cut, all of which were included in the top five.
Condé Nast Traveler released the winners of its annual Reader's Choice Awards, highlighting the best of the best in travel and hospitality, and Canada gained some much-deserved recognition.
Over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler (CN) readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from and when it comes to the most friendly cities across the globe Quebec City, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary all have reasons to celebrate.
Quebec City ranked fifth overall with a voter score of 94.92.
"If you’re looking for all the charm of a European city with the friendliness of a Canadian one, visiting Quebec City is a must. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is as beautiful as it is welcoming, with a rich cultural heritage that can be seen in everything from the architecture to the food," Condé Nast Traveler said.
Quebec City is also home to some of the province's best restaurants including Chez Muffy, La Bûche, Chez Boulay and La Planque, to name a few.
Dublin, Ireland ranked fourth overall followed by Victoria (95.51), Edmonton (95.71) and Calgary (97.86) all of which rounded off the top three.
With nearly half of the entire ranking being comprised of Canadian cities, it's safe to say that travellers really love the Canadian touch, eh? While the West Coast shined through, Quebec City is doing the East Coast proud.
Wondering which other cities across the globe made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the friendliest cities in the world, voted by Conde Nast Traveler readers:
- Calgary, Canada (97.86)
- Edmonton, Canada (95.71)
- Victoria, Canada (95.51)
- Dublin, Ireland (95.37)
- Quebec City, Canada (94.92)
- Malaga, Spain (94.19)
- Izmir, Turkey (93.85)
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (93.13)
- Cartagena, Colombia (93.02)
- Mexico City, Mexico (92.97)