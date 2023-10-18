Canada’s Winter Weather Forecast Is All Over The Place Thanks To El Niño
Expect the unexpected. ❄️🌬
With the final leaves of October making their descent, you might be looking ahead, wondering just how many layers you'll need for the impending winter. Your winter wardrobe choices, and more importantly your heating bill, might be influenced by a familiar climate phenomenon: El Niño.
In the past, the term "El Niño" has been a comforting word for Canadians. The warming of the Pacific Ocean often spells milder winters. You might have already daydreamed of lighter jackets and fewer morning car-scraping sessions.
But according to The Weather Network, while the climate pattern usually offers Canadians a reprieve from the extreme cold, "milder" doesn’t mean "event-free." This year's anticipated strong El Niño could bring some unexpected weather events to our doorstep.
The El Niño of 1997 to 1998, for instance, was deceiving. While temperatures might have been on the warmer side, a severe ice storm wreaked havoc in southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Typically, El Niño means more Pacific air and less of the fierce Arctic cold. It's the kind of winter where the heating doesn't have to work overtime, and your cup of coffee doesn’t turn cold two minutes after stepping outside.
But this year might defy the norms. The current oceanic warmth patterns suggest that we might experience the effects of a weak-to-moderate El Niño, rather than a strong one. With warm temperatures recorded in the eastern Pacific, we might be in for a slow transition into the deep cold of winter.
By late winter or early spring 2024, there's potential for a shift towards a central Pacific-based El Niño pattern. If that happens, central and eastern Canada could be in for a colder surprise. The pace of the shift will determine whether we experience a consistently mild winter or if a sharp cold concludes the season.
Canada's winter remains as unpredictable as ever. So, as you plan for the holidays, it might be wise to keep both your light sweaters and heavy-duty parkas at the ready.